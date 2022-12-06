Read full article on original website
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951Dee F. CeeMartinsville, VA
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
NRVNews
Cecil, Robert
Robert “Bob” Cecil of Christiansburg, Virginia passed away on December 7, 2022 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Hardin Cecil. Others survivors include two daughters: Angie Cecil and Amber Nia (formerly Cecil). Nephews and nieces including: Debbie Cecil Cobb, (CJ) Cecil Justice, Garrett Justice, Terry Edmonds, and Amanda Edmonds Gray.
NRVNews
Norris, Stanley Kent
Stanley Kent Norris of Blacksburg, born May 8, 1953, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Norris. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Bobbie Jean “BJ”, and his sons, Joshua and Benjamin; his five younger brothers and their wives, Bruce (Laura), Key (Mary), Phillip (Stacy), Bill (Elizabeth), and Glenn (Nancy); nephews Sam and Michael; and nieces, Emily and Danielle.
NRVNews
Neel, Roger Rowland
Roger Rowland Neel, 94, passed away on December 4, 2022. He was born in Huntington WV to the late John and Harriet Neel. He was married to his beloved wife, the late Sally Ellen Nixon Neel, for 66 years. He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Neel-Wilson and her husband...
NRVNews
Huffman, Amanda Jane
Amanda Jane Huffman, 27 of Newport, Virginia departed this life December 7, 2022 in the care of Princeton Community Hospital. Born on May 3, 1995 in Montgomery County, Virginia; she is a daughter of Robert “Robbie” and Rebecca “Becky” Huffman. Amanda enjoyed being with her family....
NRVNews
Jones, Joanne Harper
Joanne Harper Jones, 80, passed away on December 7th, 2022, in her home in Blacksburg. Joanne was born on March 20, 1942 (befittingly the first day of Spring), in Westboro, MA. Born a minute apart was her sister, Barbara, during a time when twins were rare, so the Harper twins were quite the pair in town.
NRVNews
Walters, Glen Jackson
Glen Jackson “Jack” Walters, 88, of Riner, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was retired from VA Tech. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar and Jessie Williams Walters; and daughter, Ellen McGuyer. Survivors include his daughter, Shirley Walters; son, Glenn A. Walters; life...
NRVNews
NRVNews
Hamilton, William Orville
William “Poo John” Orville Hamilton, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Jasper and Josie Purdy Hamilton; his son, Cecil Jay Hamilton; 5 sisters; and a brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Freda Johnson Hamilton;...
NRVNews
Gibson, Beulah Martin
Beulah Jane Martin Gibson, 81 of Pembroke, Virginia departed this life on December 8, 2022 in the care of her family. Born August 29, 1941 in Giles County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Shuler and Irene Gillispie Martin. Beulah is noted for her love of family and...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Clarence William
Clarence William Quesenberry passed away at his home in Penn Laird, Va. on December 5, 2022. A native of Radford, Virginia, he was born on March 2, 1931 to the Reverend Roy Pierce and Eula Elizabeth Rupe Quesenberry. Also preceding him in death are two brothers and three sisters; Lawrence Everette Quesenberry, Reverend Roy Glennard Quesenberry, Barbara Ann Quesenberry, Dorothy Quesenberry Thompson and Lelia Quesenberry Thompson, as well as great granddaughter, Josephine Mae Crawford.
NRVNews
Sharp, Naomi Smith
Naomi Smith Sharp, age 91, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Burial will be in Cecil’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. All services will be private. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Andrews, Ethel Hall
Ethel Mae Hall Andrews, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on July 12, 1931 in Pulaski County, Va., and passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Maggie Morris Hall; her husband of 71 years, Cooper N. Andrews Jr.; and her son, Jeffrey Duane Andrews.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards
Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead. She was a graduate of Dublin High School and retired from Radford Pipe Shop Employees Federal Credit Union. Edith was a lifelong, faithful member of Belspring United Methodist Church.
NRVNews
Hamblin, Shane Ronald
Shane Ronald Hamblin, age 46 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on August 9, 1976, and is the son of Nancy A. Waddle and Ronald W. Hamblin. Shane was a member of the graduating class of Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and was a former member of the Newbern Fire Department.
WDBJ7.com
Police Chief Howard Hall reflects on decade of leadership in Roanoke County
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As a police recruit in Maryland, Howard Hall says he couldn’t imagine he might still be in uniform 36 years later, much less serving as Roanoke County’s Chief of Police. But after leading the department for over 10 years, Hall says the agency’s...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – George Wythe Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators in the Class 3 state finals Saturday at Noon at Salem Stadium in Salem. Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – …. WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators...
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
