December 9, 2022 - After days of unconfirmed reports, new University of South Florida football coach Alex Golesh named Todd Orlando as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator Friday. Orlando has 18 years of experience overseeing defenses, including stops at the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and most recently, Florida Atlantic University. His FAU unit finished the 2021 season ranked 25th in turnovers with 21 and third in scoring with three defensive touchdowns. “Defensively, we’re going to be the most aggressive team in the country,” said Golesh during his introductory press conference.

1 DAY AGO