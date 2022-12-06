ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
WWL-TV

Saints fined $550k for allegedly faking injury against Bucs

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have been fined $550,000 dollars from the NFL for allegedly faking an injury in Monday night's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from CBS Sports. The team itself was fined $350,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000. Co-defensive...
stpetecatalyst.com

USF officially names defensive coordinator

December 9, 2022 - After days of unconfirmed reports, new University of South Florida football coach Alex Golesh named Todd Orlando as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator Friday. Orlando has 18 years of experience overseeing defenses, including stops at the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and most recently, Florida Atlantic University. His FAU unit finished the 2021 season ranked 25th in turnovers with 21 and third in scoring with three defensive touchdowns. “Defensively, we’re going to be the most aggressive team in the country,” said Golesh during his introductory press conference.
247Sports

USF hires Kevin Patrick as defensive line coach

An original Bull has made his return to Tampa, as USF announced Thursday that head coach Alex Golesh has hired Florida Atlantic outside linebackers coach Kevin Patrick to coach the Bulls’ defensive line in 2023. Patrick’s return marks his third stint with the Bulls. He was on Jim Leavitt’s...
