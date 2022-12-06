Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Jets elevate Marcell Harris from practice squad for Week 14
A familiar name for the Jets is back with the active roster, at least for Sunday. The Jets announced they have elevated linebacker Marcell Harris from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Harris has appeared in ten games this season, mostly on special teams but...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury during Bucs game
The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday.
WWL-TV
Saints fined $550k for allegedly faking injury against Bucs
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have been fined $550,000 dollars from the NFL for allegedly faking an injury in Monday night's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from CBS Sports. The team itself was fined $350,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000. Co-defensive...
stpetecatalyst.com
USF officially names defensive coordinator
December 9, 2022 - After days of unconfirmed reports, new University of South Florida football coach Alex Golesh named Todd Orlando as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator Friday. Orlando has 18 years of experience overseeing defenses, including stops at the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and most recently, Florida Atlantic University. His FAU unit finished the 2021 season ranked 25th in turnovers with 21 and third in scoring with three defensive touchdowns. “Defensively, we’re going to be the most aggressive team in the country,” said Golesh during his introductory press conference.
USF hires Kevin Patrick as defensive line coach
An original Bull has made his return to Tampa, as USF announced Thursday that head coach Alex Golesh has hired Florida Atlantic outside linebackers coach Kevin Patrick to coach the Bulls’ defensive line in 2023. Patrick’s return marks his third stint with the Bulls. He was on Jim Leavitt’s...
Tyler Hudanick to serve as assistant coach for Alex Golesh at USF
Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh has been named head coach at South Florida. “This program will have an identity both offensively and defensively, and with special teams,” Golesh said of becoming USF’s head coach. “We will be the most aggressive team in the country, both on the field and on the recruiting trail.
