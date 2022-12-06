Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Top cloud companies used by health IT vendors
Health IT vendors — like their hospital and health system counterparts — are increasingly moving their data to the cloud, often working with Big Tech companies. Here are the top public cloud providers used by health IT vendors, according to a Dec. 8 KLAS Research report that surveyed 44 companies:
beckershospitalreview.com
4 RCM companies among most promising digital health companies of 2022
Four revenue cycle management companies are among the 150 most promising digital health companies of 2022, according to CB Insights. The market research and business analytics firm chose the cohort based on company data, business models and marketing momentum, among other factors, according to CB Insights' website. The 150 winners were chosen from a pool of more than 13,000 companies.
beckershospitalreview.com
The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in
Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health partners with virtual care company
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is partnering with TytoCare to expand its telehealth offerings. Through the partnership, the health system will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic suite of virtual care tools, which include an app, provider dashboard, and remote examination devices, into its current telehealth offerings. The health system will use both the TytoHome and TytoClinic tools, according to a Dec. 8 TytoCare news release provided to Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
CHS 'rapidly reducing contract labor': CEO, CFO insights ahead of 2023
Community Health Systems posted a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter — down from a net gain of $111 million in the same period last year -– amid high labor costs and as demand for non-COVID-19 care services returned more slowly than projected, but it is seeing significant reductions in its temporary staffing costs, according to company executives.
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth company adds former HHS deputy to legal team
Telehealth company Ro has tapped Gia Lee, former deputy general counsel at HHS, as the company's new legal chief, Bloomberg Law reported Dec. 9. Ms. Lee spent the last three years as general counsel for health insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. In 2011, Ms. Lee joined HHS and spent six years with the agency.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
beckershospitalreview.com
Are workers winning the wage war?
In the fight to attract talent, companies began offering pay hikes to stand out from their competitors. That trend appears to be continuing even as the labor demand softens, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. Annual growth in hourly earnings rose from 4.9 percent in October to 5.1 percent...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Crafting the C-suite of tomorrow: How 4 top health systems approach leadership development
Developing leaders from within a health system can serve the system on several fronts. It can cut back on hiring costs and funnel employees into long, fruitful careers. Providing growth opportunities shows staff they are valued and equips them with the tools they need to be successful — which in turn improves retention and satisfaction, top leadership development organizations told Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle-Cerner deal 6 months later: CIOs weigh in
Hospitals and health systems using Cerner for their EHR haven't seen a lot of changes in the six months since the vendor was bought by software giant Oracle, save for some extra engagement from the company, several CIOs told Becker's. On June 8, Oracle completed its blockbuster, $28.4 billion deal...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have been named to new roles since Nov. 1:. 1. Jen Baker was named talent acquisition manager at Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 2. Jimmy Duncan was named the inaugural chief human resources officer at Oklahoma City-based OU Health. 3. Jason Elliott was...
beckershospitalreview.com
How marrying clinical asset management and cybersecurity strategies can improve healthcare providers' capital planning
Health systems' capital planning strategies focus primarily on finances but should extend to clinical assets and the cyberthreats they are exposed to, as those elements have a large impact on clinical operations, regulatory compliance and financial risk. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rethinking digital engagement: What patients really want from healthcare
Healthcare leaders say that improving the digital patient experience and increasing patient engagement are top priorities. But patients are underwhelmed by the digital tools that health systems have invested in, highlighting a disconnect between what patients really want and what healthcare is delivering. During a November webinar hosted by Becker's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna names new CIO
Biotechnology giant Moderna is naming Brad Miller its new CIO, as current chief digital officer Marcello Damiani is set to retire in March after seven and a half years at the company. Mr. Miller will join Moderna after serving in CIO and executive vice president roles at Capital One. Previously,...
beckershospitalreview.com
VillageMD, CareCentrix leader departs Walgreens board after tiff over independence
Steven Shulman, a healthcare executive with ties to VillageMD and CareCentrix, has resigned from Walgreens' board after a spat with other members over whether he was an independent voice, according to a securities filing. Mr. Shulman wrote in his resignation letter that he has been asked to leave board meetings,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 biggest healthcare moves from Google in 2022
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to helping some of the biggest health systems improve health equity through data, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2022:. Google Cloud partnered with health systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
Trinity Health issues $50M in bonds to finance new and existing projects
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit hospital groups in the country, is issuing $50 million of new bonds both to finance new projects and to help refinance existing ones. The transaction, dated Dec. 7, has an initial interest rate of 3.62 percent and the bond will mature...
Comments / 0