The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.

2 DAYS AGO