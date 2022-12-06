ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Cosby, NBC, studio face new sex abuse lawsuit from 5 women in New York

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Five women who accuse Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them decades ago have filed a new lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian, and this one calls NBCUniversal, a studio, and a production company complicit in the abuse.

The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned.

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.

NBC says it won’t comment on legal issues.

