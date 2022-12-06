Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Four Birmingham-area restaurants openings you should know about
Biscuits, wine, doughnuts and pizza are on the agenda for the latest restaurant news in the Birmingham area. In case you missed it, Cahaba Heights is home to a new location of Biscuit Love. In Trussville, Corbeau— a new wine bar— is gearing up to open to the public. Sons Donuts has officially relocated from Avondale to Mountain Brook, and the newest location of San Peggio’s Pizza is open Homewood.
Bham Now
5 cooking classes in Birmingham that will make you a better chef
Wanting to impress your friends and family this holiday season? Check out these cooking classes in Birmingham that will have everyone in awe. Plus, we included baking classes and some fun for your little ones. Keep reading to learn more. 1. Cooking with Culture. Expand your recipe book with authentic...
Bham Now
8 Birmingham-themed gifts for The Magic City lover on your list
Let’s be real, who doesn’t love The Magic City? Whether you’re shopping for a longtime local, a college student or a new Birmingham resident, we have you covered. Read on for a roundup of eight of the best Bham-themed gifts around town. 1. Birmingham art + prints.
Bham Now
Hop City named among best beer shops in the U.S.
Hop City Craft Beer & Wine—an Atlanta-based beer, wine and homebrewing store with a location in Birmingham’s Pepper Place—was recently named among the best beer shops in the United States by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Learn more about Hop City and why Wine Enthusiast ranked them so highly 👇
Bham Now
Holiday markets, festive music + more wonderful weekend events—Dec. 9-11
You better watch out because the weekend is right around the corner. If you’re looking to spread holiday cheer, Birmingham is jam-packed with events to celebrate the season including your favorite movies. Read on to find out what’s happening in The Magic City, December 9-11. Bite-sized news. Biscuit...
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
Bham Now
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Iron City’s Magic Night in The Magic City, Dec. 31
Looking for New Year’s Eve plans? On December 31, grab your friends and head to Iron City for their annual New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2023 with a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, unlimited drinks and more. Keep reading for the deets. Get your tickets for Iron...
Bham Now
Alabama’s first I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant opens in Hoover, Dec. 21—more locations coming soon
It’s time to get cheesy! I Heart Mac & Cheese opens its first-ever Alabama location in Hoover on December 21. Read on for the mouthwatering details (and some “grate” cheese puns). The scoop on I Heart Mac & Cheese. Haven’t heard of I Heart Mac & Cheese?...
Birmingham’s Southtown makes way for homes, offices, restaurants and retail: Here’s a first look at Edgehill
Birmingham residents can get their first look at a new mixed-use development that will take the place of Birmingham’s former Southtown public housing community. Edgehill at Southtown will occupy the 26-acre tract between UAB and Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham along University Boulevard. A website shows illustrations of the...
Bham Now
7 local gifts for the nature nerd in your life
Seeking a holiday gift for your fave nature nerd? From park memberships to scrumptious honey products, these seven local present ideas are sure to knock their hiking boots off. 1. For your park-loving pal. Seeking a gift for your hiking buddy? Give them the gift of a sustained and beautiful...
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rodgers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
WAFF
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lights! Camera! Action! The Magic City is abuzz with talk of a movie being filmed in Birmingham. WBRC can confirm, Hallmark is in town shooting a movie!. One of the locations they filmed this week is Hope Community Church in Crestline. Pastor Jacob Simmons sent WBRC...
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead after shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham
Two men are dead after a shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham, according to Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department. Police responded to a Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North near the intersection of 83rd Street. 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry was pronounced...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police Academy holds graduation ceremony
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Graduation for Birmingham Police Academy recruits to be held Friday morning. The graduation ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m.
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
Bham Now
American Airlines adds new non-stop Birmingham to New York City route
Traveling to the Big Apple from Birmingham this spring?. Air travelers now have an additional option. American Airlines (AA) has announced plans to add a new route to their lineup at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Beginning the first week of May, travelers can fly non-stop to LaGuardia (LGA) on AA.
