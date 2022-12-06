ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Four Birmingham-area restaurants openings you should know about

Biscuits, wine, doughnuts and pizza are on the agenda for the latest restaurant news in the Birmingham area. In case you missed it, Cahaba Heights is home to a new location of Biscuit Love. In Trussville, Corbeau— a new wine bar— is gearing up to open to the public. Sons Donuts has officially relocated from Avondale to Mountain Brook, and the newest location of San Peggio’s Pizza is open Homewood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 cooking classes in Birmingham that will make you a better chef

Wanting to impress your friends and family this holiday season? Check out these cooking classes in Birmingham that will have everyone in awe. Plus, we included baking classes and some fun for your little ones. Keep reading to learn more. 1. Cooking with Culture. Expand your recipe book with authentic...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Hop City named among best beer shops in the U.S.

Hop City Craft Beer & Wine—an Atlanta-based beer, wine and homebrewing store with a location in Birmingham’s Pepper Place—was recently named among the best beer shops in the United States by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Learn more about Hop City and why Wine Enthusiast ranked them so highly 👇
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road

Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 local gifts for the nature nerd in your life

Seeking a holiday gift for your fave nature nerd? From park memberships to scrumptious honey products, these seven local present ideas are sure to knock their hiking boots off. 1. For your park-loving pal. Seeking a gift for your hiking buddy? Give them the gift of a sustained and beautiful...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lights! Camera! Action! The Magic City is abuzz with talk of a movie being filmed in Birmingham. WBRC can confirm, Hallmark is in town shooting a movie!. One of the locations they filmed this week is Hope Community Church in Crestline. Pastor Jacob Simmons sent WBRC...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead after shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham

Two men are dead after a shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham, according to Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department. Police responded to a Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North near the intersection of 83rd Street. 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry was pronounced...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open

The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

American Airlines adds new non-stop Birmingham to New York City route

Traveling to the Big Apple from Birmingham this spring?. Air travelers now have an additional option. American Airlines (AA) has announced plans to add a new route to their lineup at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Beginning the first week of May, travelers can fly non-stop to LaGuardia (LGA) on AA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy