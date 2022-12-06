Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
WTAP
Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WTAP
Local Salvation Army’s participate in National Red Kettle Challenge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday evening the Marietta and Parkersburg Salvation Army participated in the National Red Kettle Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to raise $1.5 million across the nation to provide funding for shelters, angel tree programs and general Salvation Army usage. Major Anthony Rowe of the...
WTAP
Mister Bee potato chips was voted best WV-made food product
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second time in as many years Mister Bee Potato Chips has been voted best WV-made food product. Many in Parkersburg say that the local potato chip was something they were raised on so it brings a sense of nostalgia. General Manager, Rob Graham, says...
WTAP
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, December 8, a Parkersburg woman was sentenced to prison for a fentanyl crime. Toni Johnson, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to a news release,...
WTAP
Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A realty group is looking to give back to organizations specializing in helping children. Impact realty group is in the giving spirit! As the group is handing out $16 thousand through several checks to different organizations and charities that work with children. Some including Shop with...
WTAP
Domestic violence cases traditionally increase during the holidays
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Although the holidays can be a time for togetherness, for some spending the holidays with others may be dangerous. Officials with Eve Incorporated — a women’s shelter — say that cases involving domestic violence normally increase during the holidays. Shelter director, Jessica Dearth...
WTAP
This Is Home: Remembering Pearl Harbor
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - For the past 28 years, Wednesday December 7th has been recognized as National Pearl Harbor Day. It’s a day to remember and honor the over 2,400 Americans killed on that day over 81 years ago in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii leading to the United States entering into WWII.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Boss from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Boss! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Boss is a Rottweiler mix who is one years old! He loves to play outside, he loves to play with other dogs, and he loves to play with his toys.
WTAP
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman plead guilty on Wednesday, December 7, to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl, according to a news release. On April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WTAP
Central Ohio faces measles outbreak - Local health official recommends being vigilant
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There is currently a measles outbreak in central Ohio. Here’s what you need to know. The Washington County Health Department confirms they have not seen any cases. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has also confirmed zero cases reported in their counties. That includes Wood, Pleasants,...
WTAP
Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago. Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta. The Parkersburg Ceremony...
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
WTAP
City of Marietta will provide free mental health services for first responders
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is currently putting together a program that will provide free mental health support for first responders. WTAP talked to a first responder and the city about the program and its potential impact. First responders are with people on their worst days. Long-time...
wchstv.com
W.Va. Commerce secretary: Jackson development to proceed, despite county funding denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said Thursday the Jackson County Commission’s decision to deny a share of funding for a water-sewer project needed for a manufacturing company will not stop the project. In September, officials announced that BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy...
WTAP
Washington State Community College to hold candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College will be holding a vigil this sunday for those lost to suicide. Washington State Community College dean of student success, Kathy Temple-Miller says that the college is thankful to have the opportunity to hold this vigil. College officials say they want to...
WTAP
Locals voice concerns - Jackson Park Pool finances and design discussed at city council meeting
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council held a meeting Thursday, in which many topics were discussed. A major point of conversation was the Jackson Park Pool. The night started out with a passionate public forum. Multiple residents expressed their concerns over the design of Jackson Park Pool, which was...
WTAP
Toys for Tots of the Mid-Ohio Valley is expecting to see another big year in gifts
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a significant amount of toys donated to Toys for Tots in the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2021, the organization is already seeing another big holiday season. Last year, the Toys for Tots group were able to distribute roughly 63 thousand toys in the Mid-Ohio Valley...
WTAP
Class AAA all-state teams announced by W. Va. Sportswriters Association
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, the West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced the Class AAA all-state teams in football for the 2022 season. Some members of the Parkersburg Big Reds and Parkersburg South Patriots were represented on the team. FIRST TEAM OFFENSE. Cyrus Traugh - Wide Receiver, Parkersburg South. Robert...
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
