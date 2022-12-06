ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local Salvation Army’s participate in National Red Kettle Challenge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday evening the Marietta and Parkersburg Salvation Army participated in the National Red Kettle Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to raise $1.5 million across the nation to provide funding for shelters, angel tree programs and general Salvation Army usage. Major Anthony Rowe of the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Mister Bee potato chips was voted best WV-made food product

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second time in as many years Mister Bee Potato Chips has been voted best WV-made food product. Many in Parkersburg say that the local potato chip was something they were raised on so it brings a sense of nostalgia. General Manager, Rob Graham, says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, December 8, a Parkersburg woman was sentenced to prison for a fentanyl crime. Toni Johnson, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to a news release,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Domestic violence cases traditionally increase during the holidays

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Although the holidays can be a time for togetherness, for some spending the holidays with others may be dangerous. Officials with Eve Incorporated — a women’s shelter — say that cases involving domestic violence normally increase during the holidays. Shelter director, Jessica Dearth...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

This Is Home: Remembering Pearl Harbor

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - For the past 28 years, Wednesday December 7th has been recognized as National Pearl Harbor Day. It’s a day to remember and honor the over 2,400 Americans killed on that day over 81 years ago in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii leading to the United States entering into WWII.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman plead guilty on Wednesday, December 7, to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl, according to a news release. On April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago. Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta. The Parkersburg Ceremony...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Class AAA all-state teams announced by W. Va. Sportswriters Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, the West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced the Class AAA all-state teams in football for the 2022 season. Some members of the Parkersburg Big Reds and Parkersburg South Patriots were represented on the team. FIRST TEAM OFFENSE. Cyrus Traugh - Wide Receiver, Parkersburg South. Robert...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH

