Violence in high school sports is a real problem. Talking trash and toxicity have always been a part of sports, aggression not so much. Lately aggression has been pretty regular in sports, making things dangerous for the athletes and the audience. Sadly some of this aggression leads to people losing their lives. Threats could very well lead to stampedes of people trying to rush out of the stands trampling innocent people. This even comes from high school sports.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO