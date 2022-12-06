ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westorlandonews.com

Orange County Public Schools Graduation Dates for Class of 2023

Orange County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the Class of 2023. According to OCPS, schools will release specific times and ticketing information by the end of January. The district will update the webpage and calendar events upon finalization, but here are the Orange County graduation dates and locations around Orlando:
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County Commission will consider road project in January

The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Rapid population growth in Osceola County causing safety concerns

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 first heard from Osceola County resident Katelyn McAllister when she spoke at a commission meeting about how construction near her home has her worried about her kids’ safety. “Taking them to school the other day, and all of the construction is constantly...
WMBB

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Disney project will add more than 1,300 units

Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Family of Orlando warehouse fire survivor sees outpouring of support

ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after a massive fire ripped through an Orlando warehouse, state officials are still investigating what happened. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four have since died. WESH 2's Dave McDaniel spoke with the brother of the surviving victim about the much-appreciated support for...
ORLANDO, FL
lmhsrampage.com

Violence in high school sports

Violence in high school sports is a real problem. Talking trash and toxicity have always been a part of sports, aggression not so much. Lately aggression has been pretty regular in sports, making things dangerous for the athletes and the audience. Sadly some of this aggression leads to people losing their lives. Threats could very well lead to stampedes of people trying to rush out of the stands trampling innocent people. This even comes from high school sports.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian dies in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred in Osceola County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a sedan driving on Poinciana Boulevard near U.S. Highway 192 hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The 66-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Plans for Waterleigh park begin to take shape

Waterleigh residents heard the results of a survey regarding a community park in their Horizon West neighborhood during a meeting hosted Wednesday, Nov. 30, by Orange County Government. They also were given another chance to share their opinions on park amenities. Nicole Wilson, District 1 county commissioner, expressed gratitude to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

