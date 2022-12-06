Read full article on original website
Half of patients in telemedicine program for opioid use disorder current with medication a month later
More than half of the patients who were prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder through a virtual program established during the pandemic continued with their treatment at least a month later, according to a NEJM Catalyst study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Who cares? Why it matters your health care provider is nice to you
As national pediatric associations call for a national emergency response to unprecedented levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza that are overwhelming U.S. health care systems with hospitalizations of children and seniors, it is critical to examine what good health care looks like. Almost every health care setting utilizes...
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
Billions in hospital pandemic aid misallocated, analysis finds
The federal government provided tens of billions of dollars in COVID-19 aid to hospitals around the country to help deal with the pressures of the pandemic, but many recipients did not need the funds, according to a Dec. 4 report by The Wall Street Journal. Federal aid strengthened some top-performing...
3 questions front-line workers wish hospital executives would ask
Hospital and health system workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since much less was known about the virus and its effects. Years later, as they continue to serve patients and experience staffing challenges, they have a lot on their minds, including questions they want executives to ask them about longevity in healthcare and their well-being.
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis
A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
DEA: 6 in 10 fentanyl-laced pills now contain potentially lethal dose
Six out of every 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed by the DEA now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, the agency said.
How to Reverse an Overdose From Tranq, the Lethal Drug Spreading in the US
A cocktail of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine known as “tranq” is keeping drug users heavily sedated for longer, prompting people working on the front lines of the crisis to revamp their responses to overdoses, as the drug spreads across the U.S. Tranq, also known as tranq...
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Fentanyl vaccine potential 'game changer' for opioid epidemic
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug's "high." The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation's opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
Think twice before prescribing opioids as a first-line treatment for pain
Everyone knows the terrible toll the opioid epidemic takes on our society. It doesn’t matter where you live and how wealthy or educated you are, no one is immune. I watched as a colleague tried to help a child struggling with addiction, spending countless hours of worry and thousands of dollars, only to have the child succumb to an accidental opioid overdose. The emotional and financial cost on individuals and families caused by opioid addiction and overdoses is immense and impacts everyone.
‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in deaths in 39 states
The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
Percocet and alcohol: What are the risks?
Percocet is an opioid medication that contains oxycodone and acetaminophen. It depresses the central nervous system (CNS). Alcohol is also a depressant, so when a person takes Percocet and alcohol together, they interact. Percocet and other depressants intensify the effects of each other, which. and have potentially fatal consequences. The...
6 pharmacy organizations slam Cigna, Express Scripts for Tricare drop
Pharmacist organizations scolded Cigna and Express Scripts for plans to drop 15,000 pharmacies from their 2023 Tricare networks, which could affect more than 400,000 people in the Defense Department's health plan. Decisions made by pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts and Cigna, an insurance company, that led to the current waiting...
Hospital, health system rebrands of 2022
Below are hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts in 2022. Paris (Texas) Regional Medical Center began its rebranding initiative as part of parent company Lifepoint Health's logo and name change. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health launched a new heart-shaped logo and renamed its behavioral...
Emotional situations with patients, money: 8 physician survey findings
Half of physicians would refuse to see patients who won't wear a mask or social distance, according to a Medscape report focused on ethically challenging scenarios. For the report, "Right or Wrong in Medicine: Emotional Situations with Patients or Money," Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians across 29 specialties. Data were collected from online surveys between April 20 and July 18.
Children's hospitals still under pressure as RSV peak nears
Many children's hospitals are still grappling with capacity challenges amid an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses, even as the surge in respiratory syncytial virus appears to be slowing in some parts of the U.S. RSV has likely peaked in the South and Southeast and may have plateaued in the...
More States Are Allowing Pharmacists to Prescribe Birth Control
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pharmacists can now prescribe hormonal contraceptives in 20 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., giving women easier access to birth control, a new report says. Another 10 states have legislation in the works, according to research presented Monday at a meeting of the American...
