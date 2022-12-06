Read full article on original website
Troy teen accused of having illegal gun
Troy police say they’ve taken an illegal gun off the streets, and now a teenager is facing charges. Police spotted a car on 7th Avenue Thursday night that was reported stolen. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver took off and crashed. Aaron Edmunds, 18, was...
WNYT
Man sentenced in Albany teen’s shooting death
A family is sharing its pain as a man is sentenced to 20 years to life for killing an Albany teen. 18-year-old Chyna Forney was shot and killed in May 2021. Police say 20-year-old Jahmere Manning was shooting at another man, when Forney was hit. We spoke to Chyna’s family...
22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape
A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County woman arrested for animal neglect
BREWSTER – A Town of Kent woman has been arrested and charged with animal neglect after her severely neglected older dog “Buster,” was found wandering loose on Route 52 by a good Samaritan. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division charged Jennifer Parrish, 48, with failure to...
WNYT
Man charged in attempted Albany carjacking
A man has been arrested after an attempted carjacking in Albany. The suspect, Sean Hardy, 21, remains in the hospital, recovering from the crash. This started as a robbery investigation, say police. Hardy got in a car from the passenger side around 5 p.m. Monday. He pulled out a gun...
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
WNYT
Man charged with knife threat at Middleburgh Stewart’s
A Middleburgh man is facing charges for threatening someone with a knife at Stewart’s. State police say Bo Shaefer, 20, got into an argument with another person at the Stewart’s in Middleburgh, last September. He’s accused of pulling out a knife and threatening the victim. Police arrested...
WNYT
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigate possible shooting that sent man to hospital
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie 911 dispatch received a report of a man with a suspected gunshot wound in the parking lot at the intersection of Church and South White Streets Friday evening at approximately 6:22 p.m. Police were already in the neighborhood for an unrelated issue and responded within moments.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam
LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
Mid-Hudson News Network
First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
WNYT
Search warrants in separate investigations lead Albany police to same street
Albany police have taken more guns and drugs off the streets, after two separate investigations focused on the same area. The arrests came after search warrants were used to enter two homes on Southern Boulevard Wednesday. Police say they made the first arrest after searching a home a little after...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
WNYT
Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager
An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
Student Stabbed During Fight At Schenectady High School
A high school student from the region is recovering after being stabbed by another student during an altercation on campus. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, at Schenectady High School, a district spokesperson told Daily Voice. During an altercation between two students inside a campus bathroom, a male student...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
