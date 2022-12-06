Stewart County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer Sam Mohler was presented with an award by Advanced Correctional Healthcare. This award was given for his actions while responding to an unresponsive inmate at the jail in August. He began CPR and gave care till EMS arrived. Correctional Officer Mohler we are so proud of your dedication and determination. Correctional Officer Mohler has worked for the Stewart County Detention Center for 18 months. (Stewart County Sheriff’s Office photo).

STEWART COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO