Related
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
radionwtn.com
Correctional Officer Receives Lifesaving Award
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer Sam Mohler was presented with an award by Advanced Correctional Healthcare. This award was given for his actions while responding to an unresponsive inmate at the jail in August. He began CPR and gave care till EMS arrived. Correctional Officer Mohler we are so proud of your dedication and determination. Correctional Officer Mohler has worked for the Stewart County Detention Center for 18 months. (Stewart County Sheriff’s Office photo).
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
radionwtn.com
Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
Man accused of intentionally burning camper in Camden arrested
54-year-old Johnsonville, Tennessee resident Jeffrey L. Stone was arrested Tuesday in connection to an intentionally torched camper in Camden over the weekend.
WSMV
Two arrested on drug charges after asking police for directions
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug charges, among others, after asking a drug enforcement officer for directions. According to police, 26-year-old Austin Zandt was driving a vehicle around the parking lot of the Stewart County courthouse when he stopped and asked K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald where to park.
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
whopam.com
Two arrested for Friday night robbery
Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
WSMV
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
radionwtn.com
Third Gibson County Murder Suspect Captured In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals and Paris Police captured a man wanted for a Gibson County homicide today in Paris. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the third of three suspects in a November 30 homicide in Gibson County. Johnny Yarbrough, age 38, of Dyer, was captured at a...
thunderboltradio.com
Gibson County man sentenced to seven years for firearm charge
A Gibson County man will spend seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Twenty-nine-year-old Lavokeous Ivory was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ivory was arrested in August 2021 by the Milan...
YAHOO!
Woman faces homicide charge after Nashville police say she sold car to 13-year-old boy in fatal wreck
Update: Katrina Russell, now 38, was found guilty of facilitating vehicular homicide/reckless conduct and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Nov. 10, 2022, records show. She was sentenced to four years, 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation. A woman is facing a vehicular...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
Suspect sought for shooting man outside South Nashville Mapco
Metro police are looking for a man who reportedly shot a customer outside a Mapco convenience store in October.
