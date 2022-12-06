ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

radionwtn.com

Correctional Officer Receives Lifesaving Award

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer Sam Mohler was presented with an award by Advanced Correctional Healthcare. This award was given for his actions while responding to an unresponsive inmate at the jail in August. He began CPR and gave care till EMS arrived. Correctional Officer Mohler we are so proud of your dedication and determination. Correctional Officer Mohler has worked for the Stewart County Detention Center for 18 months. (Stewart County Sheriff’s Office photo).
STEWART COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business

Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
UNION CITY, TN
WSMV

Two arrested on drug charges after asking police for directions

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug charges, among others, after asking a drug enforcement officer for directions. According to police, 26-year-old Austin Zandt was driving a vehicle around the parking lot of the Stewart County courthouse when he stopped and asked K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald where to park.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested for Friday night robbery

Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WBBJ

JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Third Gibson County Murder Suspect Captured In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals and Paris Police captured a man wanted for a Gibson County homicide today in Paris. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the third of three suspects in a November 30 homicide in Gibson County. Johnny Yarbrough, age 38, of Dyer, was captured at a...
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Gibson County man sentenced to seven years for firearm charge

A Gibson County man will spend seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Twenty-nine-year-old Lavokeous Ivory was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ivory was arrested in August 2021 by the Milan...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN

