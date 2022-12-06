Read full article on original website
Brown, Kennedy, Frankum Headline UC All-Region Selections
Union City, Tenn.–With team success comes individual accolades. A 10-win state quarterfinal season for Union City has also produced a number of postseason honors for members of the Golden Tornado football team. Eight UC players earned places on the All-Region 7-2A team. Coaches from the six-team league voted in...
Air Evac Flight Nurse Achieves 1,000 Successful Patient Flights
Paris, Tenn.–Help Air Evac 123 in Henry County to congratulate Base Clinical Lead/Flight Nurse Traci Raymer for earning the achievement of 1,000 successful patient flights. Air Evac officials said, “We are so proud of all your hard work and dedication to Air Evac Lifeteam and the communities that we serve.” Over the past seven years, Raymer has helped to lead the local Air Evac base, located at the Henry County Airport in Cottage Grove. Helping present Traci her wings are Taylor Holtgrewe, Denis Ericson, Daniel Rook and George Cruz. (Air Evac photo).
Meade, Kitchen To Perform With State’s Best
Union City, Tenn.–Chloe Meade and Addison Kitchen will be going where no Union City High School choir members have gone before. The two UCHS students will head to Nashville in April to perform with the SSAA All-State Choir after being chosen for the elite ensemble following recent auditions in Memphis.
Dresden Middle School Thankful For Lions’ Den Support
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Middle School students and gift-wrapping community volunteers are gearing up for the 12th year of the Lions’ Den Christmas store. Students will soon be shopping for Christmas gifts using the ‘Dresden bucks’ they have earned throughout the year. Originating in 2011, the Lions’ Den...
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
Dale R. Reuter
Dale R. Reuter, 85, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Dale was born Tuesday, November 2, 1937, in Villa Park, IL, to the late Herman William Reuter and the late Margaret Barnowski Reuter. He retired after many years in the tool...
Obion Co. School Board Serenaded With Carols
Obion County, Tenn.–The Obion County Schools Children’s Choir visited the Obion Schools Board of Education Office and sang their Christmas special. The choir is led by Catherine Nailling and Sarah Hester. Both of these ladies are teachers at Lake Road Elementary. (Lauren Kendall photo).
Martin Student Is District Spelling Bee Champ
Talented spellers competed this week for the title of Weakley County Schools Spelling Bee Champion in a sixteen-round contest held at the Board of Education in Dresden. Martin Middle School seventh grader Matthew Klutts spelled his way to the championship trophy, and Gleason School eighth grader Jake O’Connor earned the runner up spot.
Henry County Schools Board Honors Tenured Teachers
Paris, Tenn.–It’s a highlight every year as the Henry County Schools board of education Thursday night honored teachers who have achieved tenure. A reception was held at the meeting for this year’s group of newly-tenured teachers. They are:. Harrelson School: Tandy Rye, Michael Newman, Jade Colley. Lakewood:...
Main Street Christmas In Huntingdon Saturday
The Town of Huntingdon proudly hosts its annual holiday event for the local community. This year, Saturday, December 10, downtown Huntingdon will be filled with entertainment, food, and plenty of Christmas shopping for everyone! This event is free and all are welcome to join the fun. The day’s schedule of...
MSU Prof Elected Kentucky Humanities Council Chair
MURRAY, Ky. – Dr. Brian Clardy, associate professor of History at Murray State University, has been unanimously elected the next Chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council (KHC) Board of Directors. Clardy was first appointed to the KHC and the Kentucky Oral History Commission by Governor Andy Beshear in 2020. He currently serves as the Vice Chair of the KHC Board to Judge Charles W. Boteler of Louisville, and chair of the Kentucky Oral History Commission.
Come All Ye Faithful To “Christmas With The Madrigals” Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Madrigals will present “Christmas With The Madrigals” Saturday night at the Krider Performing Arts Center. The program is sponsored by Tosh Farms. The performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available from any Madrigal or at the door....
Community Concert Band To Present Christmas Concert
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Community Concert Band is presenting its 5th Annual Christmas concert on Sunday December 11 at 3 pm at the Krider Performing Arts Center. The concert is sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Chamber Music Society. The Band is under the direction of the founder, R. Michael...
Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony Set
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group in partnership with the Weakley County and City of Dresden Mayors’ offices, have organized a community event for the residents and survivors of the devastating tornado that impacted Dresden, TN on December 10th, 2021. A Recovery Commemoration Ceremony and Tree Lighting...
Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck
Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Patriots, Coach Receive Region 7-5A Awards
Henry County High School Patriots’ players and Coach James Counce have received Region 7-5A superlative awards following this year’s stellar season. The awards were handed out at a recent banquet in Clarsville. Winners were:. Senior Ryan Damron, Quarterback of the Year; Senior Luke Brown, Offensive Lineman of the...
Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
Tully Moore
Mr. Tully Moore, 76, of Rives, passed away Wednesday morning at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Moore will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday at Union City First Assembly of God. Burial will follow at Moore Farms. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Downtown Christmas Festival, Parade On Rain Or Shine; Activities Moved
But there will be one change, according to Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association: The Crafts with the Arts Council will be moved to the covered parking lot behind First Bank, as will The Grinch and DJ Good News. The Christmas Festival starts at 1:30 p.m. and will include...
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
