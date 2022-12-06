Read full article on original website
Congress urged to address patient discharge bottlenecks through per diem payments
Patients are staying longer in hospital — often because there are inadequate resources to discharge them — and the solution may be Congress implementing a per diem Medicare payment to help unblock the bottleneck, the American Hospital Association said Dec. 6. The average length of stay in hospitals...
'Resilience isn't a pillar by itself': CommonSpirit's plan to support 44,000 nurses in 2023
Leaders at small health systems might be quick to dismiss the idea of an internal nurse staffing agency, thinking it's not an option for them. Kathy Sanford, DBA, RN, would challenge that assumption. "People always think it's just something that large organizations can do," the executive vice president and chief...
CDC chief to Congress: We need more authority, COVID-19 funding
In addition to more funding, the CDC needs Congress to grant it more authority to improve COVID-19 data reporting and accelerate its response to public health crises, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told Roll Call in a Dec. 8 report. Some health officials anticipate the COVID-19 public health emergency to...
Hospitals transmitting patient data to Twitter, Facebook? 5 things to know
Facebook parent company Meta and now Twitter are accused of receiving patient data from hospitals and health systems via "pixel" advertising tracking tools. Here are five things to know about the accusations:. 1. Hospitals and health systems — along with a variety of businesses, universities, and government agencies and officials...
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
Long COVID's toll on retirement planning
Americans living with long COVID-19 have not only experienced the health effects related to the condition, but also significant effects to their finances, medical expenses and jobs, CNBC reported Dec. 8. People with long COVID-19 can experience symptoms that last weeks, months or longer. Some experience waves of symptoms while...
HHS warns of Royal ransomware threat targeting healthcare providers
The HHS released a warning Dec. 7 about a human-operated ransomware group known as Royal that is increasingly becoming a threat to the healthcare sector. Six things to know about Royal, according to the HHS:. Royal-based attacks have steadily increased in appearance over the last three months, with ransom demands...
3 questions front-line workers wish hospital executives would ask
Hospital and health system workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since much less was known about the virus and its effects. Years later, as they continue to serve patients and experience staffing challenges, they have a lot on their minds, including questions they want executives to ask them about longevity in healthcare and their well-being.
Emotional situations with patients, money: 8 physician survey findings
Half of physicians would refuse to see patients who won't wear a mask or social distance, according to a Medscape report focused on ethically challenging scenarios. For the report, "Right or Wrong in Medicine: Emotional Situations with Patients or Money," Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians across 29 specialties. Data were collected from online surveys between April 20 and July 18.
Rethinking digital engagement: What patients really want from healthcare
Healthcare leaders say that improving the digital patient experience and increasing patient engagement are top priorities. But patients are underwhelmed by the digital tools that health systems have invested in, highlighting a disconnect between what patients really want and what healthcare is delivering. During a November webinar hosted by Becker's...
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.
Federal judge declines 14 states' challenge to CMS vaccine mandate
A federal judge in Louisiana on Dec. 2 declined a case brought by 14 states challenging the Biden administration's rule that requires COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. In November 2021, CMS announced that healthcare facilities that receive federal funding must ensure...
Hospitals may unknowingly be sharing data on website visitors with Twitter
After coming under scrutiny in recent months for sharing patient information with Facebook parent company Meta, hospitals and health systems may also be inadvertently transmitting data to Twitter, the Washington Post reported Dec. 8. The Twitter advertising pixel may be sending website visitor info back to the company, according to...
Dignity, 2 Tenet affiliates to resolve billing fraud allegations for $22.5M
San Francisco-based Dignity Health and two Tenet Healthcare-affiliated facilities in California agreed to pay more than $22 million combined to settle Medi-Cal billing fraud allegations. The federal government and state of California accused Dignity, Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center of submitting Medi-Cal claims for services...
Mark Cuban Cost Plus partners with 2nd PBM; hints at insulin market entry
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. and pharmacy benefit manager EmsanaRx forged a partnership to launch EmsanaRx Plus Dec. 8. EmsanaRx integrates with existing employer-sponsored drug benefits so beneficiaries can find discounts and lower-cost medications without going outside their health insurance. Mr. Cuban's online drug company has nearly 1,000 generic drugs at steep discounts.
MultiCare rolls out app to connect patients to clinical trials
MultiCare Health System has partnered with healthcare information technology company IllumiCare to allow providers to recommend patients to clinical trials using an app. The app, dubbed Trials App, allows clinicians to see if their patients meet the referral criteria for an institutional clinical trial. The technology also allows patients to connect to trial coordinators for follow-ups and tracks a patient's journey within the recruitment and trial process, according to a Dec. 8 press release from IllumiCare.
42 cardiology firsts in 2022
Columbus-based Ohio State University's Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital became the first in the world to study the clinical benefits of a device used to treat diastolic heart failure. Cardiac surgeons at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, part of the Hackensack Meridian health system, performed the first-in-human Impella RP Flex...
Judge puts voter-approved medical debt relief measure on hold in Arizona
Arizona voters in November overwhelmingly passed a measure designed to reduce interest rates on medical debt, but a judge has temporarily halted the measure from taking full effect, the Arizona Republic reported Dec. 8. The measure is being challenged by opponents who argue that the ballot initiative is unclear about...
Ascension's CIO aims to develop a mobile-first approach for patients
Gagan Singh, CIO and senior vice president of Ascension, said the health system is building out a new mobile-first approach for its patients in order to enhance their digital experience, BuiltInChicago reported Dec. 8. The new app will allow patients to get a comprehensive view of their entire interaction with...
