The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
Joy in store: 300-plus kids go shopping with West Palm police for holiday gifts
WEST PALM BEACH — The city of West Palm Beach loosed hundreds of children through the aisles of Walmart on Wednesday, each helping themselves to as many toys as they could fit in a shopping cart. Uniformed police officers followed close behind — but not to keep order. Instead, they raced the aisles, too, part of the commotion. ...
These are the 11 Cleanest Costco Locations in America
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. When...
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the West Palm Beach area. Top brands for gifting – such as Adidas, Loft Outlet and Under Armour – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
WPTV
IRS reminds business owners about PayPal, Venmo, Zelle tax change
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Finance experts and the IRS are reminding business owners about a new tax rule that will change how they report business transactions received through apps like Venmo, Zelle and PayPal this spring. "Over the past few years, a lot more people are asking for electronic...
Consumers beware: Her spa treatments led to an unauthorized loan
Pompano Beach resident Shirley Kelley, 88, walked into a Deerfield Beach spa last December wanting a single $60 facial treatment. Unfortunately, that’s when her problems began. Instead, the spa owner convinced her to purchase a series of more extensive – and more expensive – monthly treatments. “He talked to...
oceanhomemag.com
Currently Listed: Boca Raton Waterfront Estate in Exclusive Gated Community
Address: 2408 E. Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, Florida. On the market for the first time in 45 years, the Carpenter Estate offers a unique and refined combination of location, exclusivity, and architectural significance. Built in 1964, the classic coastal property sits behind the guarded gate at the exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club enclave, a community that includes a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, full-service marina, fitness center, swimming pool, tennis and croquet courts, and fine dining.
Charitable holiday light show dazzles Jupiter Farms
A professional electrician puts heart and skills into his holiday display, which is benefiting Busch Wildlife Sanctuary this year.
I Flew Spirit Airlines, And It Was Kind Of Awesome
Some of you may remember my post a few months back entitled “I Flew Frontier Airlines, And It Was Kind Of Awful.” Well, yesterday I flew Spirit Airlines, and I found the flight to be pleasant on many levels. To me it’s further proof that not all ultra low cost carriers are created equal.
Food Editor: What’s hot? New BBQ joint, best restaurant of 2022 + coquito cookies
Nevs Barbecue has revved up a north county Publix plaza. Maybe it’s the smoky aroma coming from the smoker out back. Maybe it’s the excitement about a rare barbecue joint making a debut in Palm Beach Gardens. But former fine-dining chef Tommy Nevill’s new spot has been busy since it opened Nov. 28.
WPTV
Sunny Saturday for Christmas shoppers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will keep our weather quiet and pleasant today with lots of sunshine and low humidity. A weak disturbance moving into the western Atlantic could get us a few scattered showers tomorrow, but the rain will be spotty at best. A big swirling...
foodmanufacturing.com
Publix Pays More than $17K for Medical Leave Violations
The U.S. Department of Labor recovered more than $17,000 for a terminated employee after Publix Super Markets Inc. violated medical leave protections. Investigators from the department's Labor Wage and Hour Division found that the regional grocery store chain illegally terminated a Boynton Beach warehouse employee after the worker exercised their right to take protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act for a qualifying health condition. Investigators determined Publix failed to provide a timely FMLA-leave eligibility notification letter, a rights and responsibilities notice, and a designation notice to the employee.
Shelter Pets Go Home for the Holidays
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is aiming to get every animal out of the kennels and into warm and loving homes during the holidays The post Shelter Pets Go Home for the Holidays appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Holiday Boat Parade Celebrations In South Florida
The Pompano Beach Boat Parade being held tonight, The Winterfest Boat Parade is being held tomorrow.
floridaweekly.com
Amazing views at Trump National
This amazing four-bedroom, 4.1-bath home at 438 Red Hawk Drive sits on one of the finest lots in Trump National — Jupiter. Enjoy wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, while entertaining friends and family. Electric screens provide...
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton, set to open this month.
cw34.com
Jupiter ballet company announces free performance of 'The Nutcracker' at The Gardens Mall
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Jupiter-based ballet company is preparing for a special performance at The Gardens Mall, free to everyone. The talented dancers of the Paris Ballet and Dance Company were in the CBS12 studio this afternoon. The Founder and Artistic Director Jean-Hugues Feray explains more about the dance studio and its accomplishments.
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
Celebrity lineup: 6 top food stars coming to Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival
This is the weekend the culinary stars align over Palm Beach and four surrounding cities. The Michelin stars. The James Beard Award winners. The Food Network celebs. The “Top Chef” alums. A constellation of them are in town for the nearly sold-out Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. ...
