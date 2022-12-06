ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

FinanceBuzz

These are the 11 Cleanest Costco Locations in America

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. When...
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Palm Beach Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Palm Beach is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the West Palm Beach area. Top brands for gifting – such as Adidas, Loft Outlet and Under Armour – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
WPTV

IRS reminds business owners about PayPal, Venmo, Zelle tax change

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Finance experts and the IRS are reminding business owners about a new tax rule that will change how they report business transactions received through apps like Venmo, Zelle and PayPal this spring. "Over the past few years, a lot more people are asking for electronic...
oceanhomemag.com

Currently Listed: Boca Raton Waterfront Estate in Exclusive Gated Community

Address: 2408 E. Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, Florida. On the market for the first time in 45 years, the Carpenter Estate offers a unique and refined combination of location, exclusivity, and architectural significance. Built in 1964, the classic coastal property sits behind the guarded gate at the exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club enclave, a community that includes a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, full-service marina, fitness center, swimming pool, tennis and croquet courts, and fine dining.
WPTV

Sunny Saturday for Christmas shoppers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will keep our weather quiet and pleasant today with lots of sunshine and low humidity. A weak disturbance moving into the western Atlantic could get us a few scattered showers tomorrow, but the rain will be spotty at best. A big swirling...
foodmanufacturing.com

Publix Pays More than $17K for Medical Leave Violations

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered more than $17,000 for a terminated employee after Publix Super Markets Inc. violated medical leave protections. Investigators from the department's Labor Wage and Hour Division found that the regional grocery store chain illegally terminated a Boynton Beach warehouse employee after the worker exercised their right to take protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act for a qualifying health condition. Investigators determined Publix failed to provide a timely FMLA-leave eligibility notification letter, a rights and responsibilities notice, and a designation notice to the employee.
Stuart Magazine

Shelter Pets Go Home for the Holidays

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is aiming to get every animal out of the kennels and into warm and loving homes during the holidays The post Shelter Pets Go Home for the Holidays appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
floridaweekly.com

Amazing views at Trump National

This amazing four-bedroom, 4.1-bath home at 438 Red Hawk Drive sits on one of the finest lots in Trump National — Jupiter. Enjoy wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, while entertaining friends and family. Electric screens provide...
