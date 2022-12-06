ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fincastle, VA

NRVNews

Edwards, Edith Nester

Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead.
BELSPRING, VA
NRVNews

Huffman, Amanda Jane

Amanda Jane Huffman, 27 of Newport, Virginia departed this life December 7, 2022 in the care of Princeton Community Hospital. Born on May 3, 1995 in Montgomery County, Virginia; she is a daughter of Robert “Robbie” and Rebecca “Becky” Huffman. Amanda enjoyed being with her family....
NEWPORT, VA
NRVNews

Walters, Glen Jackson

Glen Jackson “Jack” Walters, 88, of Riner, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was retired from VA Tech. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar and Jessie Williams Walters; and daughter, Ellen McGuyer. Survivors include his daughter, Shirley Walters; son, Glenn A. Walters; life...
RINER, VA
NRVNews

Norris, Stanley Kent

Stanley Kent Norris of Blacksburg, born May 8, 1953, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Norris. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Bobbie Jean “BJ”, and his sons, Joshua and Benjamin; his five younger brothers and their wives, Bruce (Laura), Key (Mary), Phillip (Stacy), Bill (Elizabeth), and Glenn (Nancy); nephews Sam and Michael; and nieces, Emily and Danielle.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hamilton, William Orville

William “Poo John” Orville Hamilton, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Jasper and Josie Purdy Hamilton; his son, Cecil Jay Hamilton; 5 sisters; and a brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Freda Johnson Hamilton;...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Hamblin, Shane Ronald

Shane Ronald Hamblin, age 46 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on August 9, 1976, and is the son of Nancy A. Waddle and Ronald W. Hamblin. Shane was a member of the graduating class of Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and was a former member of the Newbern Fire Department.
DUBLIN, VA
NRVNews

Alls, Phyllis Keister

Phyllis Keister Alls, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was a member of Riner Grace Brethren Church and was a domestic housekeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Elizabeth Keister. Survivors include her husband, Robert B. Alls of Riner; son, Ethan Alls of Riner;...
RINER, VA
NRVNews

Quesenberry, Clarence William

Clarence William Quesenberry passed away at his home in Penn Laird, Va. on December 5, 2022. A native of Radford, Virginia, he was born on March 2, 1931 to the Reverend Roy Pierce and Eula Elizabeth Rupe Quesenberry. Also preceding him in death are two brothers and three sisters; Lawrence Everette Quesenberry, Reverend Roy Glennard Quesenberry, Barbara Ann Quesenberry, Dorothy Quesenberry Thompson and Lelia Quesenberry Thompson, as well as great granddaughter, Josephine Mae Crawford.
PENN LAIRD, VA
NRVNews

Stephens, Kenneth Lewis

Kenneth “Dook” Lewis Stephens, 79, of Pulaski, VA passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Pastor Jeff Willhoite officiating. Burial will follow in the Stinson Cemetery, White Gate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until service time, 3:00 P.M.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Morris, Barbara Grantham Quesenberry

Barbara Ellen Grantham Quesenberry Morris, “Bobbie”, as she was known in her younger days, was born in Pulaski, on July 26, 1933, the only child of Arthur Cleveland Grantham and Ione Lawrence Altizer Grantham. After an illness of several months, she passed away at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 89.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Johnston, Jr., Douglas Lee

Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr., age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death...
DUBLIN, VA
NRVNews

Pugh, Leslie Cline

Leslie Cline Pugh (affectionately known as Les) of Floyd, went to his eternal rest with God on December 5, 2022. Les, the youngest of three children, was born in Floyd, Virginia on September 1, 1927 to O.C. Pugh and Evie Gladys (Sumner) Pugh. He graduated from Floyd High School in...
FLOYD, VA
NRVNews

Goff, Arthur L.

Arthur L. Goff, 89, of Floyd, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022, with his family by his side. Arthur was born in Pipestem, WV on Sept. 11, 1933, and was a resident of Floyd, VA since 1978. He was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Lena Goff,...
FLOYD, VA
NRVNews

Caldwell, Reginald Wayne

Reginald Wayne Caldwell, age 61, of Blacksburg died, Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home. He was born in Radford, Va., on September 18, 1961. He is survived by his parents, Lois and Clinton Lowe; sister, Regina Wright; brothers, Randall Caldwell and Ashley Lowe; special nephew, Brian Caldwell (Jennifer) and their children, Bryce and Brody; God son, Mark McIntyre; God daughters, Summer Brown and Cassie Brown; Special friends, Wanda Brillhart, Alex Miller, and Teresa Guth.
BLACKSBURG, VA

