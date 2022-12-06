Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good TourCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Edwards, Edith Nester
Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead.
NRVNews
Huffman, Amanda Jane
Amanda Jane Huffman, 27 of Newport, Virginia departed this life December 7, 2022 in the care of Princeton Community Hospital. Born on May 3, 1995 in Montgomery County, Virginia; she is a daughter of Robert “Robbie” and Rebecca “Becky” Huffman. Amanda enjoyed being with her family....
NRVNews
Walters, Glen Jackson
Glen Jackson “Jack” Walters, 88, of Riner, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was retired from VA Tech. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar and Jessie Williams Walters; and daughter, Ellen McGuyer. Survivors include his daughter, Shirley Walters; son, Glenn A. Walters; life...
NRVNews
Norris, Stanley Kent
Stanley Kent Norris of Blacksburg, born May 8, 1953, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Norris. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Bobbie Jean “BJ”, and his sons, Joshua and Benjamin; his five younger brothers and their wives, Bruce (Laura), Key (Mary), Phillip (Stacy), Bill (Elizabeth), and Glenn (Nancy); nephews Sam and Michael; and nieces, Emily and Danielle.
NRVNews
Hamilton, William Orville
William “Poo John” Orville Hamilton, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Jasper and Josie Purdy Hamilton; his son, Cecil Jay Hamilton; 5 sisters; and a brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Freda Johnson Hamilton;...
NRVNews
Hamblin, Shane Ronald
Shane Ronald Hamblin, age 46 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on August 9, 1976, and is the son of Nancy A. Waddle and Ronald W. Hamblin. Shane was a member of the graduating class of Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and was a former member of the Newbern Fire Department.
NRVNews
Alls, Phyllis Keister
Phyllis Keister Alls, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was a member of Riner Grace Brethren Church and was a domestic housekeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Elizabeth Keister. Survivors include her husband, Robert B. Alls of Riner; son, Ethan Alls of Riner;...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Clarence William
Clarence William Quesenberry passed away at his home in Penn Laird, Va. on December 5, 2022. A native of Radford, Virginia, he was born on March 2, 1931 to the Reverend Roy Pierce and Eula Elizabeth Rupe Quesenberry. Also preceding him in death are two brothers and three sisters; Lawrence Everette Quesenberry, Reverend Roy Glennard Quesenberry, Barbara Ann Quesenberry, Dorothy Quesenberry Thompson and Lelia Quesenberry Thompson, as well as great granddaughter, Josephine Mae Crawford.
NRVNews
Stephens, Kenneth Lewis
Kenneth “Dook” Lewis Stephens, 79, of Pulaski, VA passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Pastor Jeff Willhoite officiating. Burial will follow in the Stinson Cemetery, White Gate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until service time, 3:00 P.M.
NRVNews
Morris, Barbara Grantham Quesenberry
Barbara Ellen Grantham Quesenberry Morris, “Bobbie”, as she was known in her younger days, was born in Pulaski, on July 26, 1933, the only child of Arthur Cleveland Grantham and Ione Lawrence Altizer Grantham. After an illness of several months, she passed away at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 89.
NRVNews
Johnston, Jr., Douglas Lee
Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr., age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death...
NRVNews
Pugh, Leslie Cline
Leslie Cline Pugh (affectionately known as Les) of Floyd, went to his eternal rest with God on December 5, 2022. Les, the youngest of three children, was born in Floyd, Virginia on September 1, 1927 to O.C. Pugh and Evie Gladys (Sumner) Pugh. He graduated from Floyd High School in...
NRVNews
Goff, Arthur L.
Arthur L. Goff, 89, of Floyd, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022, with his family by his side. Arthur was born in Pipestem, WV on Sept. 11, 1933, and was a resident of Floyd, VA since 1978. He was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Lena Goff,...
NRVNews
Caldwell, Reginald Wayne
Reginald Wayne Caldwell, age 61, of Blacksburg died, Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home. He was born in Radford, Va., on September 18, 1961. He is survived by his parents, Lois and Clinton Lowe; sister, Regina Wright; brothers, Randall Caldwell and Ashley Lowe; special nephew, Brian Caldwell (Jennifer) and their children, Bryce and Brody; God son, Mark McIntyre; God daughters, Summer Brown and Cassie Brown; Special friends, Wanda Brillhart, Alex Miller, and Teresa Guth.
Comments / 0