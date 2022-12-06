Barbara Ellen Grantham Quesenberry Morris, “Bobbie”, as she was known in her younger days, was born in Pulaski, on July 26, 1933, the only child of Arthur Cleveland Grantham and Ione Lawrence Altizer Grantham. After an illness of several months, she passed away at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 89.

