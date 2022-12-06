Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Trumpeter Swans being temporarily moved out of Little Sioux Park, will travel three hours east
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Three Trumpeter Swans will be removed from Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, on Monday due to low water levels. The swans are part of a reintroduction in Iowa and live at Little Sioux Park year-round. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say the swans will be...
Sioux City Journal
The 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is Saturday
SIOUX CITY -- After two years of pandemic-challenged events, Saturday's 87th Annual Little Yellow Dog auction will offer the fun and anticipation enjoyed by visitors for years. A Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadi will be the canine guest of honor for 2022. The auction starts at noon in the atrium...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
Sioux City Journal
Beaumier-Beals
Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
Sioux City Journal
Denton hunter among two who were successful in Nebraska bighorn harvest
Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season ended this week when a hunter from Denton punched his tag, one of the two permits issued for the season. Todd Nordeen, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission big game and disease research manager who supervises the hunting program, said each of the two rams harvested this year was a mature adult with full-curl horns.
Sioux City Journal
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Life at the corner of John Wayne Drive and West Court Avenue will change for the first time in 83 years when the owners of Winterset’s Ben Franklin variety store retire five days before Christmas. The store opened there in 1939. Winterset High School...
Sioux City Journal
THE REGULARS: Siouxland is a generous community
Christmas is upon us, two weeks from today, and we all know what that means -- lots of things happening. Already there have been Christmas shows, the downtown Christmas parade, followed by the lighting of the holiday lights. Also it is crunch time for finishing shopping, holiday parties and possibly gaining weight. Yesterday, was the Yellow Dog Auction and I cannot tell you who the winning bidder is because this article had to be in by Thursday. I can tell you I did not buy the dog.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg's Jewelers
ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg’s Jewelers is a fourth-generation business now in its 122nd year. The company has seven locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, including at The Shoppes At Sunnybrook in Sioux City. Co-president Amy Greenberg said the company and wonderful team at the store take great pride and joy serving the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of its customers, sharing in engagements, anniversaries and birthdays throughout the year, as well as the Christmas season.
Sioux City Journal
Trump rally organizers pay City of Sioux City for EMS services, $10,000 police expense still outstanding
SIOUX CITY — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux City...
Sioux City Journal
Former Younkers store at the Southern Hills Mall under renovation, to become furniture stores
SIOUX CITY -- Next year, for the first time since 2018, all of the Southern Hills Mall's anchors will be occupied. Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA, which operates the Unclaimed Freight Furniture store in Morningside and the Ashley HomeStore downtown, acquired the former Younkers anchor store at the mall several months ago; their general contractor, H & R Construction of South Sioux City, is working on a complete renovation of the two-story building's interior.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Delores Bogenrief
Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday today with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Jensen Dealerships
ABOUT THE DONOR: Jensen Dealerships, in Sioux City and Le Mars, is proud to serve Siouxland with quality Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Jensen Dealerships also offers an extensive pre-owned inventory. Not only does Jensen's offer quality sales, but the dealerships also have service departments that are second to none.
Sioux City Journal
St. Ambrose students share impact of Iowa Tuition Grant
St. Ambrose University hosted a breakfast for Legislative attendees this week, where students spoke about the impact of the Iowa Tuition Grant. Students Haylee Thurmond and Daniel Salazar highlighted the grant's profound impact on their education. Thurmond, who double-majors in criminal justice and women and gender studies with a minor...
Sioux City Journal
Gunshot noises played over loudspeaker at Briar Cliff dorm causes commotion early Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker. Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, "multiple calls" were received from Alverno Hall, a dormitory at...
Sioux City Journal
Planned South Sioux City development to help address housing need
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A familiar developer has plans to add more much-needed housing in South Sioux City. Ho-Chunk Capital is seeking to develop 36.5 acres of ag land on the city's south side into single-family housing, duplexes and apartments, plus commercial property. Rising mortgage interest rates are causing the developer to reconsider the construction schedule of the $57 million project, but some building could begin in the coming year, pending South Sioux City Council approval.
Sioux City Journal
City Council to vote on pedestrian crossing improvements project
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote to award a $164K contract to a local construction company for the Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard pedestrian crossing improvements project. The project includes improvements to the pedestrian crossings on all four legs of the intersection at...
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Razor thin: Sergeant Bluff-Luton earns tough verdict over Sioux City S.C. North 31-26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sioux City S.C. North in a 31-26 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9. The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 51-30 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
