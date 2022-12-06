ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Family of tow truck driver killed while loading vehicle warns drivers to pull over, be cautious

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Wzbw_0jZbWn9v00

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The family of a Columbus tow truck driver who was hit and killed on the road is reminding people to pay attention while driving, especially during the holiday season.

Channel 2 Action News’ affiliate station, WTVM-TV, reported on Monday that 41-year-old John Begley--a father, son , and brother--lost died Saturday night while loading up a State Trooper’s vehicle which broke down on JR Allen Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tow truck driver’s wife, Ciera Begley, said he was a kind person.

“He was the type of person that if you needed help you need help and no matter what didn’t matter what didn’t matter what time it was a phone call away,” said Begley.

WTVM reported that the Georgia Move Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway.

WTVM spoke with Begley’s oldest son. He said he wants drivers to know when you see tow truckers on the side of the highway, pull over because they have families to come home to.

“Just be as cautious as you possibly could around anybody, especially tow truck drivers. They risk their lives every day to do what needs to be done just like anybody else,” the oldest son told WTVM.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euAUD_0jZbWn9v00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Harris County bus driver sets record behind the wheel

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— One local bus driver has seen four generations of students pass through her doors. That is more generations than any other bus driver in Harris County. Sandy Sturges first started driving buses for the Harris County School District (HCSD) on Oct. 1, 1977. This year marks her 45th year ensuring her […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a string of car break-ins and stolen cars. According to police, officers received multiple overnight reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway and Milgen Road areas. The crime even stretched to Harris County.
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver...
SALEM, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning people of holiday scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about a widespread scam during the holiday season called the Puppy Scam. Officials say scammers will create a post about a missing animal or person that will receive tons of likes and shares while keeping the comments turned off.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive. Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m. Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway. Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police charge 18-year-old and two juveniles after vehicle break-in at Cameron Crossing Apartments

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 8, at 7:23 p.m., the LaGrange Police responded to the Cameron Crossing Apartments, located at 1600 Meadow Terrace, in LaGrange, Georgia, concerning a report of an Entering Auto in progress. After arriving at the scene, LaGrange Police Officers located Jacoby Cotton, 18, and two juveniles in the apartment complex […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
unionspringsherald.com

Crash claims life of Coach Prestic Faulk

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WRBL News 3

Law enforcement officers, children team up for Cops, Kids and Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers, 50 children, parents and other caretakers gathered inside the ice rink building at the Columbus Civic Center for an event called Cops, Kids and Christmas. This annual event is run by Karl F. Eidam Lodge 9, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Outside, various law enforcement vehicles from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges. On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.
AUBURN, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
146K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy