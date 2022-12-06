Family of tow truck driver killed while loading vehicle warns drivers to pull over, be cautious

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The family of a Columbus tow truck driver who was hit and killed on the road is reminding people to pay attention while driving, especially during the holiday season.

Channel 2 Action News’ affiliate station, WTVM-TV, reported on Monday that 41-year-old John Begley--a father, son , and brother--lost died Saturday night while loading up a State Trooper’s vehicle which broke down on JR Allen Parkway.

The tow truck driver’s wife, Ciera Begley, said he was a kind person.

“He was the type of person that if you needed help you need help and no matter what didn’t matter what didn’t matter what time it was a phone call away,” said Begley.

WTVM reported that the Georgia Move Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway.

WTVM spoke with Begley’s oldest son. He said he wants drivers to know when you see tow truckers on the side of the highway, pull over because they have families to come home to.

“Just be as cautious as you possibly could around anybody, especially tow truck drivers. They risk their lives every day to do what needs to be done just like anybody else,” the oldest son told WTVM.

