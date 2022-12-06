ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin discusses Respect for Marriage Act

RICHMOND, Va. – A new bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriage is heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature. The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. The law would require all states to recognize...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginians work to address antisemitism through education

ROANOKE, Va. – In the wake of recent antisemitic comments by high-profile celebrities and politicians, the focus has shifted nationwide to address antisemitism. Virginia’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism released a report on Monday acknowledging and addressing the rise in the issue. The report said Virginia alone “has seen...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia author envisions second civil war

Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history

By Shirley Ann Higuchi My father grew up on a farm in San Jose that my grandfather had to put in the names of his two oldest sons, because California banned migrants from owning land. The reason behind the state’s Alien Land Law was racism. It was racism that enabled my Japanese American relatives to […] The post Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

