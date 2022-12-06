Read full article on original website
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
Virginia Governor reacts to Russia prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner
RICHMOND, Va. – Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil, but many are asking “What about Whelan?”. The plane carrying the basketball star arrived in Texas early this morning. While her return from Russia is being celebrated, the deal that secured her freedom is under intense scrutiny. She...
Virginia to display first nativity scene in front of state capitol building
For the first time in memorable history, a nativity scene will be displayed in front of the Virginia State Capitol this holiday season.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Elections Discovers 10,000 Felons On Voter Rolls
Gov. Glenn Youngkin discusses Respect for Marriage Act
RICHMOND, Va. – A new bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriage is heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature. The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. The law would require all states to recognize...
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
Virginians work to address antisemitism through education
ROANOKE, Va. – In the wake of recent antisemitic comments by high-profile celebrities and politicians, the focus has shifted nationwide to address antisemitism. Virginia’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism released a report on Monday acknowledging and addressing the rise in the issue. The report said Virginia alone “has seen...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Virginia author envisions second civil war
Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
Virginia sees 1,877 new coronavirus cases Friday, 10,147 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,163,370 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,450 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,346 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history
By Shirley Ann Higuchi My father grew up on a farm in San Jose that my grandfather had to put in the names of his two oldest sons, because California banned migrants from owning land. The reason behind the state’s Alien Land Law was racism. It was racism that enabled my Japanese American relatives to […] The post Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative advocacy group
A Virginia-based conservative christian advocacy group was turned away from a local restaurant just an hour before their reservation last week.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
Virginia ski resort named best tubing park by USA Today
Virginia's Wintergreen Plunge Park was named number one in USA Today's 10 Best list.
