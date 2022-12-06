Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Passports and money stolen at Hopkins; how police got them back: I-Team
Police video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team video shows how officers got back the passports and money, and now the victims are getting justice.
Wage theft: Employers are stealing from employees, and getting away with it
Andy Schumann is a Cleveland musician who reports wage theft is a problem for too many local artists, he's hoping for greater accountability and penalties for companies who steal from their employees.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cuyahoga County jury in Cleveland finds judge's son guilty of murdering his wife....The son's son testified at trial and was the smoking gun in the case....Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinnewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Following a two week trial before visiting and retired judge Patricia Cosgrove and after jury deliberations that began Thursday morning, a Cuyahoga County common pleas jury in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday found the son of a Black common pleas judge guilty of killing his wife in May of last year and of several other charges.
cleveland19.com
2 MetroHealth employees suspended following death of inmate in Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail. The inmate, identified as 26-year-old Edrick Brooks, was found dead in his cell on Dec. 9, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials did not clarify...
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
Man loses $75,000 in online dating scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer met with a resident Nov. 28 at the police station. The man said that in the spring, he had met a person on a dating website. He believed he was talking with a woman named “Jennifer.” The suspect’s online username, however, reflected a different name.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police early Friday morning arrested a man that went on a destructive crime spree through Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. Dill and her boyfriend were sleeping around 5:30 Friday morning when they were woken up by a crash and their dogs barking. Homeowner Lauren Dill said...
Brothers accused of swindling $7 million in coronavirus-related loans for some 70 fake businesses, all registered in Euclid
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three brothers are accused of swindling the federal government out of some $7 million in small-business loans and grants aimed at helping companies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Zaur Kalantarli, Ali Kalantarli and Aydin Kalantarov created some 70 fake businesses, all with the same address in Euclid, that...
Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man
BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
signalcleveland.org
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
cleveland19.com
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Man robbed of car at gunpoint in bank lot: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:55 p.m. Dec. 2, a Beachwood man, 36, reported that a man with a gun had approached him while he was in the parking lot of Chase Bank, 22801 Chagrin Blvd., and took his car and personal property. The car was later recovered in Cleveland. Police have no suspects.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents say they’ve had no heat for 5 days
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No heat in December. That’s what residents at one apartment complex in Cleveland say they’ve been living with since Monday, December 5th. Now, 5 days later residents at Edgewater Park Manor on Lake Avenue tell 19 News they have finally been told a new boiler is needed for their building and getting heat restored could take weeks. Elyse who asked us not to use her last name is one of those tenants,
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
cleveland19.com
$2500 bond set for caregiver charged with abusing patient at Warrensville Development Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of eight Warrensville Development Center employees accused of abusing patients was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. The Warrensville Development Center is a facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities located on Green Road in Highland Hills. Terrance Shambley, 43, is accused of...
More Black teens bound over to adult court in this part of Ohio
A local advocate believes too many minority juveniles who commit serious crimes are being tried as adults in Cuyahoga County and hopes there will soon be some changes.
Cleveland family accused of stealing $7 million
A family accused of stealing millions of dollars in small business loans, had their indictment unsealed by a federal grand jury in Cleveland recently.
Trumbull, Mahoning counties remain at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio counties remain at the CDC's "high" community level for COVID-19. Trumbull and Mahoning counties remained in the "orange" zone (where they have been for weeks) when the state's latest coronavirus figures were released Thursday. This means health experts still recommend face masks for residents in those areas while indoors and in public.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 7