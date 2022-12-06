ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Cuyahoga County jury in Cleveland finds judge's son guilty of murdering his wife....The son's son testified at trial and was the smoking gun in the case....Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinnewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Following a two week trial before visiting and retired judge Patricia Cosgrove and after jury deliberations that began Thursday morning, a Cuyahoga County common pleas jury in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday found the son of a Black common pleas judge guilty of killing his wife in May of last year and of several other charges.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man

BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Cleveland apartment residents say they’ve had no heat for 5 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No heat in December. That’s what residents at one apartment complex in Cleveland say they’ve been living with since Monday, December 5th. Now, 5 days later residents at Edgewater Park Manor on Lake Avenue tell 19 News they have finally been told a new boiler is needed for their building and getting heat restored could take weeks. Elyse who asked us not to use her last name is one of those tenants,
