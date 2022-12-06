ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Advocates for mentally ill try to halt NYC’s removal plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocates for people with mental illnesses urged a federal judge Thursday to stop New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to force people from the streets and into mental health treatment. They told Judge Paul A. Crotty in a court filing that the policy Adams announced on Nov. 29 dangerously expands an unlawful city policy. The New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC and several other organizations said action was needed to stop large scale involuntary hospitalizations. A spokesperson with the city’s law office said in a statement that the plan complies with federal and state laws.
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NY, NJ

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — People are asking questions about a massive $52 billion storm protection plan proposed by the federal government in New York and New Jersey. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pitching the plan to protect against catastrophic flooding of the type caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The agency proposes building movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the October 2012 storm. During a public hearing Wednesday in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, people wondered how the storm gates would work, why the plan does not go further to address flooding, and whether it will work at all. More meetings are planned in coming weeks.
