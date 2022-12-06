Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Structure fire overnight keeps firefighters and EMS from several towns busy
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Winfield Fire/EMS Department responded this morning to a house fire in the 400 block of E. 6th Ave. early Sunday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found fire on the first floor and very heavy smoke throughout the building. Fire crews entered the building and began extinguishing the fire. However, conditions on the other side of the building began to deteriorate and the fire grew quickly, spreading to the second floor.
West Wichita house fire leaves one person dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died following a house fire Friday night. Battalion chief Jose Ocadiz confirmed to KAKE News that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fire happened in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur, near 13th St. North and Ridge Road. A witness across the street from the home called 9-1-1 at around 9:00 p.m. Initially thought to be a grass fire, it was soon escalated to a house fire. An official at the scene was able to confirm to KAKE News that a man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
New rules in place at Andale High for game vs. Valley Center
ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - "I’m here to root them on. Saturday just needs to go away." "I think it's been blown way out of portion." The reaction from parents on both sides of the court Friday night. It came six days after a game where some Valley Center students were accused of making inappropriate comments in a game against Topeka. The video went viral on social media.
Winter Wonderland event held at Naftzger Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Several people enjoyed a winter wonderland on Saturday night at Naftzger Park. KAKE News was there with Deb Farris hosting the event. There were attractions such as music and entertainment, and guests were able to take their pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. "This is amazing....
'I just can't believe it,' former Wichita public schools student receives letter for band 62 years later
For Ray Pyles, receiving a 'letter' to put on a letterman jacket in high school was something, the 81-year-old always wanted. You could even say, him obtaining one was something over 60 years in the making. So recently, in the band room at North High, this accomplishment was achieved for...
Scott Conklin of Conklin Cars passes away
Scott D. Conklin Sr, of Hutchinson Kansas, has passed away. According to his obituary, he died December 8th, at Hospice House in Hutchinson while surrounded by family. Most know him as the 'face' of Conklin Cars. According to a tribute page titled: 'Class of 1978 Hutchinson High School Memorial', Conklin...
‘I'm just really proud of them’ | Wichita couple to leave for U.S. Air Force basic training together
A newly-married Wichita couple is joining the United States Air Force together.. Alana and Bryson Wright are leaving Monday, Dec. 12 for basic training. They started the process of applying for the Air Force in August and were married in September. “I had brought it up to him a couple...
Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak
Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
Derby's Dylan Edwards commits to Colorado
One of the top high school football players in Kansas has found his new home. Derby running back Dylan Edwards announced on social media today his commitment to Colorado, joining new head coach Deion Sanders. This comes after he de-committed from Notre Dame earlier this week. Edwards originally committed to...
