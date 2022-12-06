Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Jets’ flu outbreak headlines injury report ahead of Week 14 vs. Bills
As if the New York Jets didn’t have enough to worry about playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Now they are facing a mini flu outbreak before their AFC East showdown on the road against the Bills on Sunday. Corner D.J. Reed, wide receiver Corey Davis, tackle George...
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
That wasn’t just a comeback for the Bucs, it was an epic tale of redemption
TAMPA — This is what redemption looks like:. A defensive lineman in bare feet and bandages looking for a rookie running back to grab, hold and congratulate in the middle of a rapidly clearing locker room as midnight approached. Rachaad White had committed the cardinal sin of running backs...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Week 14: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
After a stellar two games, Garrett Wilson is the WR Start of the Week once again in Week 14 against the Bills.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
NFL Countdown host brought to tears after discussing Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL
THE return of Deshaun Watson remains controversial. The Cleveland Browns quarterback returned from an eleven-game suspension last week, starting his first game since January of 2021 during their 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Watson was handed the suspension by the NFL as a result of an investigation and subsequent...
Bills Likely to Get a Snowy Payback Against Miami Next Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings, after this past Sunday where both the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs lost. The Bills are tied with the Chiefs but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, while they are now one game ahead of the Dolphins for the lead in the AFC East.
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With
Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering A Quarterback Change
Following the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday said he didn't consider benching Matt Ryan. Now that Saturday has fully digested the team's Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.
Comments / 0