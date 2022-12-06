Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Holiday travel ideas: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Winter arrives Dec. 21, even though that cold snap in November declared otherwise. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, so the “great look forward” indicates that our daylight will soon start to increase!. It’s time to get cracking on your holiday...
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the recent...
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
Survey: Northeast Ohioans still uncertain about $50 million spend on Global Center renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A decade of shouldering debt from the boggled Medical Mart turned empty Global Center for Health Innovation incited passionate debate this summer over whether to abandon the building or invest millions more into it, in an attempt to make it profitable. A recent poll by cleveland.com...
Cleveland announces changes to command of city’s police department
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The police department on Tuesday swore in several new leaders as part of changes to its command staff, city officials announced. Sammy Morris, former commander of the Fifth District, has been appointed deputy chief of field operations and will oversee all five police districts, the Bureau of Traffic, and the Bureau of Community Policing.
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
Black Nativity, Nutcracker, Hamilton top list of 22 things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Is there a better time in Cleveland than the holidays? The area is brimming with fun, festive events and activities that will make your heart swell and burst with the spirit of the season. But if you’re looking to go to a concert or a show that...
Cleveland police to create first-ever relocation program for homicide witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
Ohio Senate rejects new penalties for drivers who kill firefighters, EMS; differences could be negotiated with House
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Senate voted down legislation Wednesday that would lengthen the minimum required prison sentence of anyone convicted of killing a firefighter or EMS worker while driving, setting up a possible negotiation session to hammer out differences in the bill with the Ohio House. The decision...
In the sad case of Dr. Boutros, MetroHealth’s wildly successful innovator and now-fired CEO, he repaid the money. Why not just let him resign? Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- A reputation is a powerful thing. It can inspire admiration. It can inspire fear. It can open doors. It can close them. It possesses an almost supernatural element, in that it can allow you to exert influence in places where you are not. A reputation is a powerful...
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Medina County Probate Court Judge Kevin Dunn Delivers Teddy Bears to Windfall School
MEDINA, Ohio -- It’s a bear of a job, but somebody has to do it. Medina County Probate Court Judge Kevin Dunn visited the staff and students of the Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ (MCBDD) Windfall School Wednesday (Dec. 7) to deliver 24 stuffed teddy bears -- just in time for the holidays.
