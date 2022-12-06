ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Holiday travel ideas: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Winter arrives Dec. 21, even though that cold snap in November declared otherwise. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, so the “great look forward” indicates that our daylight will soon start to increase!. It’s time to get cracking on your holiday...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland announces changes to command of city’s police department

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The police department on Tuesday swore in several new leaders as part of changes to its command staff, city officials announced. Sammy Morris, former commander of the Fifth District, has been appointed deputy chief of field operations and will oversee all five police districts, the Bureau of Traffic, and the Bureau of Community Policing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police to create first-ever relocation program for homicide witnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy