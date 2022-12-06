Queens man who aimed assault rife at NYPD detective sentenced to 8 years in prison

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for drugs and firearms possession, which included an assault rifle he pointed at a NYPD detective, authorities said.

The 36-year-old Middle Village man, Julin Liriano, was seen by NYPD detectives with an assault rifle outside of his Elliot Avenue home around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2020.

According to the officers, Liriano was seen loading the rifle and then pointing it at the detective inside of an unmarked car. He was ordered to drop his weapon at which point he went back inside the house.

Liriano was arrested after NYPD Emergency Services Unit arrived and disabled security cameras that were outside of the house. His home was then searched where officers seized three loaded guns: a semi-automatic pistol, an EVO 9mm carbine assault rifle and a MAC-11 submachine gun with a suppressor.

Three pounds of marijuana, 85 grams of cocaine, a scale, handcuffs, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were also found in Liriano’s home. His security cameras also captured the whole ordeal. Video showed Liriano holding the gun, loading it and pointing it at the detective’s vehicle.

“The sentence imposed today serves as a grim reminder of the dangerous connection between narcotics and guns,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget B. Brennan said. “I thank law enforcement officers who face grave risks conducting investigations in order to keep the public safe.”

Liriano pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and menacing. Along with eight years in prison, he was given five years of post-release supervision.