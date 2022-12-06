ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego Mayor announces youth night with Oswego State men’s basketball team

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYqnL_0jZbVf3u00

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow announced Tuesday, December 6 that the City of Oswego and SUNY Oswego Men’s basketball team are partnering to host a youth basketball night on Friday, January 6.

The youth night will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the SUNY Oswego Lakers basketball court at SUNY Oswego. 100 spots will be reserved for kids to attend the game free of charge.

Youth Night with Oswego State Men’s Hockey Team

Sponsored by the City of Oswego, Precision Sign Vinyl and Tees, Jabber’s Wing Sauce and PJC Contracting, free T-shirts will be provided, as well as, autographs after the game.

During the middle of the game, three kids will be randomly selected for some fun at halftime on the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dokA8_0jZbVf3u00

“We are pleased to team up with our partners at SUNY Oswego to offer Oswego families a night of free fun at the SUNY men’s basketball game,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Thank you to SUNY Oswego and the sponsors who partnered with the city to come together and make this event happen.”

The 100 seats will be provided on a first come first served basis. All children must have at least one parent attend with them.

Parents will have to pay for their ticket only. Please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau to register your child and provide a T-shirt size. 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Friday Night Fever – 12-9-2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 Sports Team was out and about covering the high school games in action Friday night. Here is a rundown of the scores from the games covered. You can watch the highlights in the video player above. Boys Basketball PSLA at Fowler – 68Syracuse ITC – 57 Nottingham – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Student-Athlete of the Week: West Genesee’s Owen Zoanetti

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What people don’t know is that Senior forward Owen Zoanetti wasn’t medically cleared to play hockey last year. “First game this year he’s out there playing with Will Schneid and Jared Jager and he gets a goal and an assist,” says head coach Frank Colabufo. Zoanetti has been playing on the […]
CAMILLUS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse wins against Georgetown

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — The teams and one of the coaches are different, but it was a battle of former Big East rivals in the JMA Wireless Dome this afternoon. The Syracuse Orange beat the Georgetown Hoyas. The final score was 83-64. Syracuse’s next game is against Monmouth Monday at 7 p.m. inside the JMA Wireless […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fair sparks Syracuse to blowout win over Coppin State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse women’s basketball team picked up its seventh win of the season on Thursday night, defeating Coppin State 93-75 at the JMA Wireless Dome. SU shook off a slow start, outscoring the Eagles 28-18 in the second quarter. The Orange would put the game away with a 23-11 advantage in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU Soccer Advances to National Title Game

CARY, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse outlasted Creighton on Friday night in Cary, N.C., to advance to the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history. The 3-2 victory brings Syracuse’s win total to 18, a program record for the Orange. Levonte Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute on a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse crushes the Hoyas

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Jesse Edwards’ double-double 20-point and 11 rebound outing led Syracuse to an 83-64 victory against longtime rival Georgetown inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Orange improved to 6-4, 1-0 ACC while the Hoyas shuffled to 5-6. Edwards’ double-digit day marked his ninth of the season and his […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach

Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch picks up road win at Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – he Syracuse Crunch rallied past the Rochester Americans, 5-1, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. After giving up the first goal, the Crunch potted five straight from Gabriel Dumont, Ryan Jones, Gabe Fortier, Gage Goncalves and Simon Ryfors to defeat the Amerks. Syracuse advances to 9-8-2-2 on the season and 2-3-0-0 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Crunch fall to the Marlies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Toronto Marlies, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch move to 9-9-2-2 on the season and 2-2-1-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots. Keith Petruzzelli earned the win turning aside 34-of-36 between […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Westhill cruises past PSLA at Fowler

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill boys basketball team put up 32 points in the second quarter, cruising past PSLA at Fowler on Wednesday night 103-64. Omar Robinson led the Warriors attack with 30 points. Kam Langdon chipped in 28 point and Shawn Mayes added 21 points for Westhill in the win. Spencer Wellington scored […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors.  “I’m sad to see it […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Chorale and Onondaga Civic Symphony to hold winter concert

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is no better way to celebrate the Christmas season than a holiday concert! The Syracuse Chorale and the Onondaga Civic Symphony will hold their winter concert on Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Downtown Syracuse. President of the Board, Jeanne Finlayson-Schueler, says the pieces […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU vs. Georgetown on NewsChannel 9 Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will host the Georgetown Hoyas Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time is 1 p.m. The game can be seen on NewsChannel 9. Orange Nation will precede the game beginning at 11:30 a.m. The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ski for free at Whiteface Mountain on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although there isn’t much snow in Central New York, there is at Whiteface Mountain! And what’s better than skiing for free? Skiing for free while wearing a Santa costume!! Whiteface is calling all Santas to the mountain for their annual “Santa Sunday” on Sunday, December 11. Anyone who wears a Mr. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cazenovia College to permanently close after Spring semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College will not be enrolling students for the 2023-2024 academic year as it has made plans to permanently close after the 2023 Spring semester, just shy of its 200th anniversary. The Cazenovia College Board of Trustees had much deliberation about the decision and decided to close the college due to financial […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy