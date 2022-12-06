Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge slips on new jersey but it’s not from the Giants (PHOTOS)
Yes, that was New York Yankees free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge at Monday Night Football. Now, the 30-year-old slugger isn’t considering a career change. Judge and his wife took in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints. As MLB.com pointed out, “The Yankees’ Spring Training...
Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Talks Carlos Correa in LA and Astros Connection
There was a new star of the show at the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday, and his name is Scott Boras. Boras had quite the crowd gathered around him, as he spoke about the many top free agents he represents this offseason. One of those is shortstop Carlos Correa, who has polarized Dodger fans this offseason.
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (Wednesday, 9:24 a.m.): The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge. Read more about that here. UPDATE (Tuesday, 5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San...
REPORT: Aaron Judge turned down $400 million from Padres to stay with Yankees
Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.
San Francisco Giants rumors: Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa coming to town?
If Carlos Baerga is correct, then San Francisco Giants fans are going to get an impressive early gift for the holidays. According to Baerga, the Giants are not only going to land Aaron Judge, but Carlos Correa is coming on board as well. As the Giants were determined to go after Judge and were focusing on landing one of the top shortstops on the market, they would take care of their top priorities in free agency.
Dodgers News: Another LA Star Considering Playing in World Baseball Classic
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw joins the list of latest possibilities for the WBC.
Report: Aaron Judge to Sign With Yankees
The sweepstakes for the reigning American League MVP are over.
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Aaron Judge rejecting Padres’ massive offer proves Yankees legacy was on the line
Aaron Judge will remain a New York Yankee for (presumably) the remainder of his baseball career. Rejoice. But the stress of him potentially leaving was real. For a moment, he was apparently a San Francicso Giant. Or … wait. That was Arson Judge. But the Giants weren’t the only...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing
Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games in 2022
Aaron Judge re-signing with Yankees sends shockwaves towards Carlos Correa chase
With the likes of Trea Turner and Aaron Judge already out of the free agent market, much of the attention now turns to shortstop Carlos Correa, who last played for the Minnesota Twins. The increased focus on Correa following Judge’s decision to go back to New York is not very ideal for the Twins, who will now have to compete with the other deep-pocketed teams who swung and missed on Judge, via Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Atheltic.
Could Will Smith’s recruiting pitch for Aaron Judge sway Dodgers?
The Aaron Judge free agency race is reportedly down to the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, with a few of the classic “mystery teams” on the periphery. Are the Los Angeles Dodgers one of them? If not, did Will Smith just convince them to get in on the sweepstakes?
Dodgers News: Will Smith is Hopeful for Aaron Judge
Who wouldn't want a guy like home run record breaker Aaron Judge on their team?
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
What We’re Hearing About the Mets, Aaron Judge and the Red Sox
The winter meetings reached a new level of activity on Day 3. Here’s what could be next.
Arizona Diamondbacks Have Outfielder, A's Have Sean Murphy
The Arizona Diamondbacks are shopping their crop of young outfielders, and the A's appear to be looking for an outfield-led package for their prized catcher
