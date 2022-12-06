ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Washington City Paper

Lucky Block Price Is Set to Pump by 25x as Lucky Block Casino Launches

After the team announced the introduction of a new betting venture on the platform, Lucky Block saw a brief surge of over 30% on November 30th. This announcement came just in time when sports betting is at its peak, with millions of fans around the world supporting their countries in the FIFA World Cup.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December

The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
coinchapter.com

Six Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and there are many who believe that it is a great investment. It is a decentralized currency that is based on blockchain technology. It rose in value to just under $20,000 in 2017 and then it dropped back down. It has gone up and down over the last few years, but in 2022, it has had a steady march upward. Recently, it almost hit $30,000 and there is no telling where it will go. Continue reading to learn six reasons to buy Bitcoin in 2022.
Washington City Paper

Qumas AI Review – Is Qumas AI legit?

Qumas AI is an artificial intelligence solution designed to analyze markets and make trades automatically, ensuring users get the highest ROI. The AI in charge analyzes all technical indicators, providing users with essential details they need to make better trading decisions. The software signals users the best trade options, allowing...
cryptopotato.com

Strike Brings Lightning-Based Remittance Payments to Africa

Americans will be able to remit value directly into African bank accounts using Strike and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payments platform Strike has now expanded to Africa, enabling instant and low-cost remittances to the continent by leveraging its new “Send Globally” feature. The tool, available to all American Strike users,...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin (BTC), STEPN (GMT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Are Top Trending Cryptocurrencies, But Only (SNW) Has 1000x Potential….

Bitcoin (BTC) and STEPN (GMT) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market today. Bitcoin (BTC) is the original cryptocurrency, and STEPN (GMT) is a new currency that has seen a lot of growth in recent months. However, there is one cryptocurrency that stands out from the rest:Snowfall Protocol (SNW). SNW has 1000x potential, and it’s only just starting to take off!
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt launches post-Brexit plan to rip up EU banking red tape

Jeremy Hunt has launched a series of major reform of the UK’s banking industry, announcing plans to rip up red tape and ditch reams of EU regulations.The chancellor claimed Rishi Sunak government a “golden opportunity” to use Brexit to reshape the financial sector, claiming Brussels’ rules were “choking” Britain’s economic growth.Mr Hunt is setting out a package of more than 30 major regulatory reforms in Edinburgh on Friday, vowing to “review, repeal and replace” hundreds of pages of EU regulations.Promising to “seize on or Brexit freedoms”, he vowed to change “burdensome EU laws that choke off growth in other industries such as digital...
Washington City Paper

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2023?

The cryptocurrency market suffered some harsh blows in 2022, with a plethora of high-profile platforms smashed into the dust, leaving behind disappointment in their wake. Hope must forever spring eternal, however – and while it’s crucial to apply what we’ve learned from history – we must turn our eyes upwards towards a much brighter 2023 for crypto.
Washington City Paper

Get These 4 Cryptos on Presale Before They Explode

The crypto industry has changed a lot in 2022. The crash that happened earlier this year underlined some of the most prevalent issues in the industry. That includes massive energy consumption, poor token utilization, etc. 2022 is turning out to be a make-or-break year for thousands of cryptocurrencies, and only a few have what it takes to keep growing in the future.

