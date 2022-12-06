Read full article on original website
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Lucky Block Price Is Set to Pump by 25x as Lucky Block Casino Launches
After the team announced the introduction of a new betting venture on the platform, Lucky Block saw a brief surge of over 30% on November 30th. This announcement came just in time when sports betting is at its peak, with millions of fans around the world supporting their countries in the FIFA World Cup.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
Binance Counters ‘Wrong Narratives’ About FTX — CZ Calls SBF ‘One of the Greatest Fraudsters in History’
The CEO of crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has countered several “wrong narratives” about the collapsed crypto exchange FTX and its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The Binance boss calls SBF “a master manipulator” and “one of the greatest fraudsters in history.”. Binance’s CEO on...
Six Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2022
Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and there are many who believe that it is a great investment. It is a decentralized currency that is based on blockchain technology. It rose in value to just under $20,000 in 2017 and then it dropped back down. It has gone up and down over the last few years, but in 2022, it has had a steady march upward. Recently, it almost hit $30,000 and there is no telling where it will go. Continue reading to learn six reasons to buy Bitcoin in 2022.
Crypto exchange Coinbase says Apple has shut down the ability for users to send NFTs because it can't collect the 30% in-app fee
Coinbase said it has disabled NFT transfers for its mobile wallet on Thursday. Apple wants 30% of all NFT gas fees to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, the crypto exchange said. "For anyone who understands how NFTs and blockchains work, this is clearly not possible," Coinbase said. Coinbase...
Qumas AI Review – Is Qumas AI legit?
Qumas AI is an artificial intelligence solution designed to analyze markets and make trades automatically, ensuring users get the highest ROI. The AI in charge analyzes all technical indicators, providing users with essential details they need to make better trading decisions. The software signals users the best trade options, allowing...
Binance CEO CZ Calls Sam Bankman-Fried A Fraudster, Reveals the Real Reason Behind FTX Crash
Following the dissolution of Binance and FTX’s deal, the market has since reacted with even more distrust. Sam Bankman-Fried has been criticized even more, but the CEO of Binance, who was to acquire FTX, has not been spared. CZ makes a bigger revelation about SBF and the FTX controversy.
Strike Brings Lightning-Based Remittance Payments to Africa
Americans will be able to remit value directly into African bank accounts using Strike and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payments platform Strike has now expanded to Africa, enabling instant and low-cost remittances to the continent by leveraging its new “Send Globally” feature. The tool, available to all American Strike users,...
Bitcoin (BTC), STEPN (GMT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Are Top Trending Cryptocurrencies, But Only (SNW) Has 1000x Potential….
Bitcoin (BTC) and STEPN (GMT) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market today. Bitcoin (BTC) is the original cryptocurrency, and STEPN (GMT) is a new currency that has seen a lot of growth in recent months. However, there is one cryptocurrency that stands out from the rest:Snowfall Protocol (SNW). SNW has 1000x potential, and it’s only just starting to take off!
Government denies ‘race to bottom’ on regulation as Hunt loosens City rules – business live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is unveiling a 30-point package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to boost competition and growth.
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
Top 12 Crypto Projects That Make Us Believe in the Future of Web3 Despite the FTX Collapse
This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. Almost every headline that's come out over the past few weeks has centered around the collapse of FTX and the...
Jeremy Hunt launches post-Brexit plan to rip up EU banking red tape
Jeremy Hunt has launched a series of major reform of the UK’s banking industry, announcing plans to rip up red tape and ditch reams of EU regulations.The chancellor claimed Rishi Sunak government a “golden opportunity” to use Brexit to reshape the financial sector, claiming Brussels’ rules were “choking” Britain’s economic growth.Mr Hunt is setting out a package of more than 30 major regulatory reforms in Edinburgh on Friday, vowing to “review, repeal and replace” hundreds of pages of EU regulations.Promising to “seize on or Brexit freedoms”, he vowed to change “burdensome EU laws that choke off growth in other industries such as digital...
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2023?
The cryptocurrency market suffered some harsh blows in 2022, with a plethora of high-profile platforms smashed into the dust, leaving behind disappointment in their wake. Hope must forever spring eternal, however – and while it’s crucial to apply what we’ve learned from history – we must turn our eyes upwards towards a much brighter 2023 for crypto.
Get These 4 Cryptos on Presale Before They Explode
The crypto industry has changed a lot in 2022. The crash that happened earlier this year underlined some of the most prevalent issues in the industry. That includes massive energy consumption, poor token utilization, etc. 2022 is turning out to be a make-or-break year for thousands of cryptocurrencies, and only a few have what it takes to keep growing in the future.
