How the Phillies Cornered the Market With Harper's and Turner's Contracts

By Ben Silver
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies cornered the free agent market, handing out long-term, low-AAV deals to Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, here's how their strategy works.

$52.65 million.

That's what the Philadelphia Phillies will be paying a 38-year-old Bryce Harper and a 38-year-old Trea Turner in 2031.

If that scares you, it should.

$52 million is a lot of money to have locked up between two stars nearing the age of 40. The New York Mets already have $86 million locked up between 38-year-old Max Scherzer and soon to be 40-year-old Justin Verlander.

But we all know that both Scherzer and Verlander are still productive at their advanced ages. We don't know how well Harper's back and elbow will hold up at 38, and we don't know how well Turner will age without his speed.

Will either be productive players at that point in their careers?

More importantly, will it matter if both decline at that age?

The former is impossible to answer. No one knows what the baseball world will look like in a decade, but we do have a better idea of what the financial world will look like.

We know exactly how much the Phillies will be paying Turner and Harper in 2031, and we have a decent idea of how much the U.S. dollar will be worth at that time.

Inflation has skyrocketed in the last several years, which is why the Phillies additions of Harper and Turner on long-term deals is so savvy. They're essentially paying the duo deferred money while retaining their services.

Since 2018, U.S. inflation rate has increased at an average of 3.6% per year according to IMF. Taking a far more conservative estimate of 2.5% per year over the next decade — a split between the Federal Reserve target of 2% and the average of the last five years — we can estimate just how much Harper and Turner's contracts will be worth by the end of the deal.

According to the average rate of 2.5% inflation, Turner's $27.27 million AAV will only be worth $20.78 million by 2033, the final year of his deal. Harper's $25.38 million AAV will be worth only $20.32 million in 2022 money by 2031 at the end of his deal.

So instead of considering paying Harper and Turner a collective $52.65 million in 2031, it'd be more accurate to suggest the Phillies will be paying the duo only about $42 million by then.

These deals the Phillies have offered seem much larger due to their length, but that is in fact what puts Philadelphia ahead of their competition.

The relatively low AAV means the Phillies have room to build around their stars at the present, and the length means that the value of the deal will decrease, as inflation increases with time.

FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing

The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox

Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
Sports Business Journal

Phillies 'dominate' Winter Meetings, show they want to stay competitive

The Phillies “dominated” the MLB Winter Meetings “from start to finish,” according to Scott Lauber of the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. One month after their “postseason thrill ride” ended in Game 6 of the World Series, they "made their intentions clear: They plan on making Red October an annual thing at Citizens Bank Park.” The NL Champions “had a list of offseason needs that included a shortstop, a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, and help for the bullpen.” And in “a span of 32 hours” -- for a total of $387M -- they "crossed off each item.” It was “vintage” for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and “classic John Middleton.” And it was “another reminder that there’s no better owner-executive match in baseball.” Middleton and Dombrowski are "seemingly made for each other.” The Phillies have “bought their way back to contention since 2018," and ownership’s "willingness to keep spending is evidence of its commitment to winning over the next handful of years.” Once SS Trea Turner, P Taijuan Walker and P Matt Strahm "pass physicals and finalize their contracts," the projected 2023 payroll will stand at approximately $238M. That is $5M “over the initial luxury-tax threshold” and $5M “shy of where the Phillies finished 2022.” The question now “isn’t whether the Phillies will pay the tax for a second consecutive year but rather how close they will get to the second threshold” of $253M, as they "look to add another reliever and depth on the margins" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 12/7).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever

Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The ring is the thing for new Phillies reliever Matt Strahm

Red October proved to be quite a December recruiting tool for the Phillies. "What Philly did last season and how magical that place seemed on TV, I can only imagine what it's like in person," lefty reliever Matt Strahm said after his two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies became official on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed

Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
