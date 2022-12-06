Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
2 injured after fiery crash involving Amazon tractor-trailer, cement tanker on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured following a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers Friday night in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 9:50 p.m. on Interstate 78 westbound at milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township, Goez...
Fiery crash injures 2 truck drivers, closes N.J. highway lanes overnight
A fiery crash between two trucks in Hunterdon County late Friday sent the drivers to an area hospital and closed portions of Route 78 overnight for an investigation and cleanup, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township and involved a cement tanker...
Asbury Park Man, 75, Killed In Crash On Garden State Parkway
A 75-year-old man from Asbury Park was killed in a single-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. Francis Pescatore was driving an Infiniti passenger car south in the express lanes at 1:11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in Holmdel, according to New Jersey State Police. In the area...
wrnjradio.com
1 injured following two-vehicle crash in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken taken to an area hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Lawrence Peele. The crash happened at 5:29 p.m. on County Route 519 in White Township, Peele said. A preliminary...
Cause of death revealed for Lehigh County firefighters, manner under investigation
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The loss of the two firefighters has touched the entire region. People want answers as to what exactly happened and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has revealed the cause of death for two Lehigh County heroes. Just before 4 p.m. on December 7, first responders were called to the 1100 block […]
2 Lehigh County firefighters die after being trapped in 3-alarm blaze, 3rd body found: reports
UPDATE: Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze. A massive house fire in Schuylkill County left two firefighters dead after being trapped in the building, and officials now say a third body has been found. SkookNews reports that fire crews were called to the 1100 block of...
Man fatally injured while burning trash
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement
UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another ve…
Driver Hospitalized After Fiery Warren County Crash: State Police
A driver was hospitalized after a fiery Tuesday morning crash in Warren County, state police said. The crash occurred on Belvidere Road in Harmony Township just before 2:20 a.m., NJSP SFC Lawrence Peele told DailyVoice.com. A Subaru Impreza veered off the road, hit a pole, and stopped near Garrison Road...
sauconsource.com
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
Wrong-Way Drunken Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Major Delays On Rt. 24, State Police Say
Two drivers — one of them allegedly drunk — were seriously hurt Thursday morning in a major wrong-way crash on Route 24 that backed up traffic for hours and led to an arrest, state police said. The crash occurred just after 10:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near...
wrnjradio.com
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
NBC Philadelphia
Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains
The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
Nonprofit: Body of missing woman found in car that was submerged in Orange County pond
On Thursday evening, the nonprofit Keep Hope Alive 845 said it was told by family members that 45-year-old Nicole Brown had been identified as the body in the car. Brown had been missing since Nov. 30.
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County man gets 5 years in state prison for fatal crash
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A 68-year-old Bedminster Township man was sentenced on Nov. 10 to five years in state prison for a crash that killed a 65-year-old man in Bedminster Township on Nov. 13, 2020, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. George L. Rodriguez was sentenced...
wrnjradio.com
2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
Route 517 tunnel in Andover Borough to close Tuesday for repaving
ANDOVER BOROUGH — The tunnel which brings Sussex County Route 517 under the Lackawanna Cutoff will be closed Tuesday to allow for repaving of the road surface. The notice said the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a signed detour route will be posted. According...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
