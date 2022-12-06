Read full article on original website
Suspects charged with attempted murder, witness tampering in Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12/9): Suspect fired 'at least' 47 shots after following murder witness home: Moncks Corner PD. Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner in November, town officials announced on Thursday. On Nov. 10, officers responded to Johnny Reb...
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
Student charged after fires started in bathrooms at Summerville High School, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:55pm): A juvenile student has been charged with second-degree arson after police determined fires were started in a bathroom on the first and second floor of Summerville High School on Wednesday, leading to the early dismissal of classes. The student was transported to the...
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
Alex Murdaugh appears in pre-trial hearing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh is back in a Colleton County courtroom Friday for the first time in more than a month as his defense team tries to make sure evidence of his financial schemes never reaches a jury. Alex himself walked into court with more hair than at previous hearings and was […]
Moncks Corner man charged with witness intimidation
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after allegedly colluding with a Berkeley County inmate to intimidate a court witness. Josiah Limehouse was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, intimidation of witnesses, and two counts of malicious injury […]
Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: Vulnerable adult injured in hit-and-run after escape from state-run facility
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman with intellectual disabilities in the care of the state is now recovering after she was hit by a car, late at night on a Summerville road. Now, her family is asking how that was even possible in the first place. It was sometime between...
Teen arrested after gun found outside Goodwin Elementary School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to a loaded gun that was found outside a North Charleston elementary school on Monday. The gun was found on the grounds of Goodwin Elementary School on Monday morning before classes...
Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial for deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man […]
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
