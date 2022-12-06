ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
CROSS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh appears in pre-trial hearing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh is back in a Colleton County courtroom Friday for the first time in more than a month as his defense team tries to make sure evidence of his financial schemes never reaches a jury. Alex himself walked into court with more hair than at previous hearings and was […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Moncks Corner man charged with witness intimidation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after allegedly colluding with a Berkeley County inmate to intimidate a court witness. Josiah Limehouse was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, intimidation of witnesses, and two counts of malicious injury […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Teen arrested after gun found outside Goodwin Elementary School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to a loaded gun that was found outside a North Charleston elementary school on Monday. The gun was found on the grounds of Goodwin Elementary School on Monday morning before classes...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC

