iheart.com
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Emotional 1st Holidays Without Late Mother
Wynonna Judd opened up to a grief and loss specialist in a new conversation about the challenges of the holiday season as she experiences the first one without her mother, Naomi Judd, who died unexpectedly earlier this year. She was 76. Wynonna and her sister, actress Ashley Judd, confirmed in...
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Todd and Julie Chrisley 'victimized' Nanny Faye by asking her to 'take the stand and lie,' prosecutors say
"Todd and Julie Chrisley are a walking crime wave," an assistant US attorney told the court Monday, adding that they "lie and cheat" at every chance.
Death row inmate who removed his eyes gets execution date
Andre Thomas claims he began hearing voices when he was nine-years-old. In 2004, he says those voices urged him to ritualistically murder his estranged wife, their son and her daughter in Sherman.
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5
A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation
Bryshere Gray's life post Empire continues to be a pure struggle. The post Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Future’s Ex Brittni Mealy Sues For Child Support Increase, Accuses Rapper Of Not Being Around For Their 9-Year-Old
Rapper Future’s ex Brittni Mealy has dragged him back to court over child support for their 9-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, Brittni Mealy sued Future for an increase in child support and demanded he be found in contempt. Article continues below advertisement. In her petition,...
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source
Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon Denies His Late Mom Was Worth Millions, Court Docs Show
As the battle over late actress Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her eldest child, Homer Laffoon, and her ex-boyfriend James Tupper, Heche’s 20-year-old son is firing back at claims his mother was worth millions. According to newly obtained court documents, Laffoon alleged that his mother, who passed away in August after sustaining injuries from a fiery car crash, held just a few “modest bank accounts” as well as some items worth a “modest value.”Alongside royalty payments, Heche’s son claimed the actress had a few sources of income, including a company used to garner payments from her on-screen roles and...
Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche
An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp
Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
Casey Anthony’s Dad George Looks Somber in 1st Photos After She Accused Him of Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony‘s father George Anthony has been photographed for the first time since she accused him of of sexual abuse and causing the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee, in an episode of her new Peacock docuseries. George was seen working on a wood bench inside his garage on...
Xzibit Asks Court To Force Ex-Wife To Work Instead Of Receiving Lifetime Financial Support
Xzibit is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Krista Joiner over alimony following their divorce. The rapper has requested that the court order her to obtain a job instead of receiving a lifetime of financial support. According to RadarOnline, Xzibit has filed a petition, seeking a judge...
Anne Heche’s Son Gets Control of Estate After Battle With Her Ex
Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon has been granted control of the late actress’ estate after a tumultuous legal battle with her ex, actor James Tupper. Tupper had argued Laffoon wasn’t “suitable” to run her estate due to his age, unemployment status, and apparently estranged relationship with Heche at the time she died. He also had expressed concern that his and Heche’s son, Atlas Tupper, wouldn’t be properly taken care of, claiming that Laffoon had “broken several promises” to him and was “hostile” to his half-brother Tupper had also claimed the actress’ $200,000 jewelry collection had gone missing, but the judge denied his request for an investigation. However, he issued a caveat that Laffoon could be removed as administrator of the estate upon any evidence of fraud or embezzlement.
Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately
Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
