Indianapolis, IN

Local Puppy represents Indy in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX

By Jacqueline White
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Little Mighty, a rescue puppy from Indy Humane will compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX airing on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2pm ET.

Puppy Bowl is a feel-good sport competition featuring adoptable puppies. 2 teams: Team Fluff and Team ruff will compete for the “Lombarky” Trophy and have a chance to find a forever home.

The special highlights the work of rescue and shelter workers dedicating their lives to helping animals find homes.

This years Puppy Bowl will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters across the states.

The games will be on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+.

Visit the official Puppy Bowl website to learn more about the event and to meet the players.

