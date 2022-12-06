ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Idaho Capital Sun

NIC places president on administrative leave

This story was first published on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 9, 2022. A divided North Idaho College board of trustees has placed President Nick Swayne on administrative leave, and trustees are talking about bringing back former wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly on a temporary basis. The moves came Thursday night, after a lengthy closed […] The post NIC places president on administrative leave appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
MIX 106

Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]

Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday

We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
idaho.gov

North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need

Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
