Gonzaga Tops Huskies for 70th Consecutive Win at Home
The Zags score another easy victory over their state rival.
CBS Sports
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Washington: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The Washington Huskies are 0-5 against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Washington will head out on the road to face off against the Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Washington beat...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State coach Jake Dickert to serve as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach at L.A. Bowl
PULLMAN – For one game, Jake Dickert will return to his old role. Washington State’s head coach is taking over at defensive coordinator for the Cougars’ season finale on Dec. 17 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State. “I’m excited a little bit about how...
NIC places president on administrative leave
This story was first published on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 9, 2022. A divided North Idaho College board of trustees has placed President Nick Swayne on administrative leave, and trustees are talking about bringing back former wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly on a temporary basis. The moves came Thursday night, after a lengthy closed […] The post NIC places president on administrative leave appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
FOX 28 Spokane
1st Round of Snow Wraps Up Friday Morning, 2nd to Arrive Friday Night
We remain under a NonStop Local Weather Alert as snow continues to fall late Thursday night and will continue into the early hours of Friday morning before finally moving out to the east. Right now, 2-5″ of snow looks to be the average across the area of Spokane to Coeur...
North Idaho College board president put on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on immediate administrative leave and ask Michael Sebaaly, the former interim president, to return as acting president. The actions were taken when the trustees returned to open session after 10 p.m.,...
Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]
Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
Are there any gyms with pool to swim in Spokane?
I'm looking for a gym with pool around the city, so that I can practice my swinmming skills. Any recommendations?
Lockdowns lifted at North Central, Rogers; Lewis and Clark in 'Secure and Teach'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three local high schools on Friday after Lewis and Clark High School reportedly received a prank phone call threatening a shooting. Spokane Public Schools confirmed to KREM 2 that the call appeared to be a hoax. Lewis and Clark...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
FOX 28 Spokane
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Heavy snow for northern valleys. Rain/snow mix south.
We are tracking a winter storm that will bring snow to the region through Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Plan your Saturday. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
idaho.gov
North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need
Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
Washington DOT calls law enforcement presence at Camp Hope ‘disappointing and harmful’
SPOKANE, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said the presence of Spokane law enforcement at a homeless camp Tuesday was "unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there."
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
