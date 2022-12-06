Read full article on original website
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Three Man Weave: Xavier Tops UC 80-77 In Wild Crosstown Shootout
The Bearcats dropped 53 points in the second-half but still to Xavier for the fourth-straight time.
NFL Draft Profile: Montrae Braswell, Cornerback, Missouri State Bears
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Missouri State CB Montrae Braswell
Rutgers hopes to stay perfect at home, faces Seton Hall
Rutgers and Seton Hall will renew the Garden State Hardwood Classic rivalry on Sunday in Piscataway, N.J. The Pirates (5-4)
No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Purdue star Zach Edey was getting double- and triple-teamed whenever he touched the ball in the post, his teammates weren’t shooting particularly well, and Nebraska reserve Keisei Tominaga was hot. The fourth-ranked Boilermakers still passed this test, beating the Cornhuskers 65-62 in overtime Saturday in their Big Ten road opener. “Can you can you find a way to win a game when you don’t shoot the ball well? We were able to do that,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “But Nebraska deserved to win the game just as much as we did. I thought they were really good.” Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and fellow freshman Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give Purdue (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) two straight wins to open conference play for the first time since 2017-18.
