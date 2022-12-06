ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
NESN

Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal

The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion

While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: Giants Sign All-Star Outfielder

The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot

Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy