Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal
The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (Wednesday, 9:24 a.m.): The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge. Read more about that here. UPDATE (Tuesday, 5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San...
Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Talks Carlos Correa in LA and Astros Connection
There was a new star of the show at the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday, and his name is Scott Boras. Boras had quite the crowd gathered around him, as he spoke about the many top free agents he represents this offseason. One of those is shortstop Carlos Correa, who has polarized Dodger fans this offseason.
Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion
While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
Dodgers Offseason: Giants Sign All-Star Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
New York Mets pursuing another star pitcher in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets made one of the biggest splashes so far in MLB free agency, they reportedly “aren’t
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Says Club Will Look to Add Pitching this Offseason
A week ago, it seemed the Dodgers had a decent shot at signing either Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander, the two best pitchers on the free-agent market. Instead, deGrom went to Texas and Verlander replaced him with the Mets, leaving Los Angeles still searching for at least one more starting pitcher.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot
Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
Shaikin: Dodgers' payroll could be affected by Trevor Bauer decision
Trevor Bauer remains under contract with the Dodgers through 2023, and that could affect the players they can sign during the free-agency period.
