Best Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Giants in NFL Week 14 (Hurts and the Eagles Run Wild Again)

The Philadelphia Eagles have only slipped up once this season, but it was against the NFC East, and this week, they’ll try to keep their record with just one loss when they face the 7-4-1 New York Giants. Brian Daboll’s team is weak against the run, so could we get a repeat of the Eagles 363 rushing yards against Green Bay two weeks ago? Let’s get into the props for this one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LeBron James’ decline on full display in Lakers’ loss to 76ers

Remember when the Los Angeles Lakers had two sets of three-game winning streaks that extended to eight out of ten wins? Well, life comes at you hard in the NBA, as the Lake Show took their talents to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and their superstar Joel Embiid. It hasn’t been the best of weeks for the purple and gold, starting with Anthony Davis catching flu-like symptoms that kept him out all but eight minutes in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Latest Cowboys roster move will only increase Super Bowl chances

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier, which only strengthens their chances of contending for the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys were the final team to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but nothing has transpired yet in terms of a deal. In recent weeks, the Cowboys offense has been on fire, as evidenced last week when they blew out the Indianapolis Colts.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys debuting a needed new face at WR, but it’s not OBJ

The Dallas Cowboys are getting some receiving help, but not from Odell Beckham Jr. What’s the hold-up between the Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr.? Perhaps it’s that Beckham has seemingly zero interest in playing during the regular season. Or maybe it’s the fact that the Cowboys are evidently concerned about the results of his medicals.
DALLAS, TX
How Raiders player lost his cool and singlehandedly gave Baker Mayfield, Rams a chance (VIDEO)

A Las Vegas Raiders player lost his cool and was one of the main reasons Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams had a chance at a legendary comeback. There are two sides to each dramatic, last-second come-from-behind victory in the NFL. On one side, you have the offensive team who deserves credit for putting together a well-executed two-minute drill to get their points on the board and win the game. And on the other side, you have a defense that has clearly not done its job.
NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
