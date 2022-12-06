Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Department hosting Holiday Drive Dec. 12 for kids in need
This holiday season, the Lynnwood Police Department is hosting a citywide Holiday Drive Monday, Dec. 12 for kids’ snacks and books in support of the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network and Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County. All Lynnwood community members are encouraged to join the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Avoid dirt and distress — choose JCS Refresh
Licensed, insured, and proudly serving King County and Snohomish County community members, JCS Refresh offers commercial and residential pressure washing and exterior cleaning services. About JCS Refresh. Since its inception, JCS Refresh founders have been hard at work connecting with the community and saving homes or businesses from distress. As...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Art Beat: ‘Elf: the Musical’ sits securely on the Nice list — plus events in Edmonds, Lynnwood
The movie Elf was great but it was missing one thing: musical numbers! Edmonds’ Driftwood Players, led by director Craig Schieber, brought the show based on the beloved 2003 movie to charming life. From the moment Santa’s elves crawled onstage and sang Happy All the Time, the audience was...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett
Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Enjoy a holiday paint and sip at The Rec Room Dec. 14
Come hang out with local artist Tina Walter and the staff of The Rec Room for a paint and pallet event from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Unwind with a cocktail, beer, wine or seltzer, have some food and get creative. This event is only available...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to Edmonds School District educators
Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR), an organization comprised of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts, has funded 36 grants totaling $10,374 for active members’ special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience. Each fall, SKSR offers grants of up to $300 to its...
lynnwoodtoday.com
DUI patrols scheduled this weekend in Snohomish County
The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, and the Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Edmonds police departments will be working extra DUI patrols.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Fire crews investigating cause of Tuesday morning Lynnwood house fire
South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in the 6100 block of 208th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m., South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. When they arrived, they found the home’s residents — a man and a woman — standing outside with heavy black smoke pouring out the front door.
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Dec. 7, 2022
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 65-6 Mountlake Terrace held Marysville Pilchuck scoreless in the first half on the way to the Hawks’ first victory of the season. Terrace led 41-0 at halftime and 53-1 at the end of the third quarter. Eleven different Hawks players scored in the game. Maile Armstrong led Mountlake Terrace in scoring with 11 points while Jazzma Pennerman and Maya Davis each added 10 points. Vanessa Kennebrew’s fourth quarter three-point shot was the only field goal of the game for Marysville Pilchuck.
Comments / 0