Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 65-6 Mountlake Terrace held Marysville Pilchuck scoreless in the first half on the way to the Hawks’ first victory of the season. Terrace led 41-0 at halftime and 53-1 at the end of the third quarter. Eleven different Hawks players scored in the game. Maile Armstrong led Mountlake Terrace in scoring with 11 points while Jazzma Pennerman and Maya Davis each added 10 points. Vanessa Kennebrew’s fourth quarter three-point shot was the only field goal of the game for Marysville Pilchuck.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO