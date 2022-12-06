Read full article on original website
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia electron rocket launch visible to residents of East Coast Tuesday night
An electron rocket will be launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on Tuesday night. The launch was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, but was pushed back due to inclement weather. The 59-foot-tall rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 2 between 6 p.m....
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
WDBJ7.com
Gleaning for the World celebrates donating 1 million pounds of pet supplies to local shelters
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is celebrating a major milestone they hit on Friday. Gleaning for the World in partnership with Trails Up has donated 1 million pounds of pet food and supplies to local animal shelters and rescues. The food and supplies are sent to around 38...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Attorney General appoints firm to conduct review following UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct a review of the events surrounding the shooting at the University of Virginia. William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, co-chairs for the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group, are leading the review. Former U.S....
WDBJ7.com
Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican Party of Virginia has released a statement after “racist imagery” appeared on the Patrick Co. GOP website. In the emailed statement, the Republican Party of Virginia says they were “horrified to see the racist and disgusting image.”. They say this image...
Virginia ski resort named best tubing park by USA Today
Virginia's Wintergreen Plunge Park was named number one in USA Today's 10 Best list.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia
Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
Elections Discovers 10,000 Felons On Voter Rolls
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WDBJ7.com
West Virginia Attorney General shares tips for wise holiday giving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging people to think before they open their wallet this holiday season. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Morrisey says people should make sure the money will actually support the desired...
WDBJ7.com
New report finds antisemitism incidents increasing around the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new report released by the Commission to Combat Antisemitism suggests Virginia is not the worst state when it comes to these types of incidents, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. “Let’s make no mistake, antisemitism is on the rise,” Daniel Staffenberg, with...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Attorney General joins bipartisan multistate coalition to hold Big Tech accountable
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that Virginia joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 States and the District of Columbia. The coalition is urging the United States Supreme Court in Gonzalez v. Google to interpret Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act (1996) narrowly to ensure technology companies remain accountable to state consumer protection laws.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
