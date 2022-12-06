ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

How many NFL QBs make as much or more as Aaron Judge’s new contract?

Aaron Judge got a massive deal to return to the New York Yankees. How does it compare to quarterback salaries in the NFL?. After a dramatic reporting cycle that first indicated Aaron Judge’s new deal would be with the San Francisco Giants, Aaron Judge returned to the New York Yankees. To get him to stay in free agency, the Yankees had to offer Judge a significant contract.
FanSided

Josh Boyer should be on the Miami Dolphins hotseat

Offensively, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a lot of defense to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense but it’s Miami’s defense that is concerning. Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins’ offensive playing at “ludicrous speed”, some of you will get that reference. On the other side of the ball, it has clearly been a problem all year long…the defense is not playing up to its potential.
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy