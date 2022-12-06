Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
'Not even close to bitter.' Frank Reich back in Indy for first time since fired by Colts.
Back with his wife, Linda, to continue the work they began with their foundation, kNot Today, on the east side of Indianapolis early in his coaching tenure with the Colts. One month, to the day, after Reich was fired as the team’s head coach with a 40-33-1 record, cutting short a tenure he’d hoped would be much longer.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Report: Jason Garrett Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Jason Garrett, the second-longest tenured head coach in Dallas Cowboys history, has taken to broadcasting over coaching this season. Most recently the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, Garett's coaching plans have been unclear thus far in 2022. But a Thursday report from The Athletic's ...
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
How many NFL QBs make as much or more as Aaron Judge’s new contract?
Aaron Judge got a massive deal to return to the New York Yankees. How does it compare to quarterback salaries in the NFL?. After a dramatic reporting cycle that first indicated Aaron Judge’s new deal would be with the San Francisco Giants, Aaron Judge returned to the New York Yankees. To get him to stay in free agency, the Yankees had to offer Judge a significant contract.
Josh Boyer should be on the Miami Dolphins hotseat
Offensively, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a lot of defense to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense but it’s Miami’s defense that is concerning. Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins’ offensive playing at “ludicrous speed”, some of you will get that reference. On the other side of the ball, it has clearly been a problem all year long…the defense is not playing up to its potential.
Report: Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers' tight ends room got a little less crowded.
Jim Irsay’s Meddling Must Stop for Colts to Succeed Again
If the Indianapolis Colts are going to return to their old, successful ways, then owner Jim Irsay will need to get back to letting his employees make football decisions.
