ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Knox Common Pleas denies The Laurels motion for new trial & dismissal

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Common Pleas Court has denied The Laurels request to dismiss the $5 million negligence case to former Laurel resident Jack Huls. The original complaint, filed in August 2018 by Huls' estate, was against Laurel Health Care Company, Laurel Healthcare Holdings, Inc., The Laurels of Mt. Vernon, Oak Healthcare Investors of Mt. Vernon d.b.a. The Laurels of Mt. Vernon, ALG Lavie, LLC, LV CHC Holdings I, LLC, d.b.a. consulate health care, Whispering Hills facilities and consulate facility leasing.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton woman facing drug charges

COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects

Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
GROVE CITY, OH
WHIZ

Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation

Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus man arrested after welfare check

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Lane St. regarding a welfare check on a man sleeping in the alleyway. They encountered Tim Adkins, 32, of Bucyrus, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Ontario. Officers recovered Methamphetamine as well as a loaded pistol....
BUCYRUS, OH
WHIZ

Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop

BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County

Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
PIKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy