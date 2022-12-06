Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Knox Common Pleas denies The Laurels motion for new trial & dismissal
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Common Pleas Court has denied The Laurels request to dismiss the $5 million negligence case to former Laurel resident Jack Huls. The original complaint, filed in August 2018 by Huls' estate, was against Laurel Health Care Company, Laurel Healthcare Holdings, Inc., The Laurels of Mt. Vernon, Oak Healthcare Investors of Mt. Vernon d.b.a. The Laurels of Mt. Vernon, ALG Lavie, LLC, LV CHC Holdings I, LLC, d.b.a. consulate health care, Whispering Hills facilities and consulate facility leasing.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's deputies reports Dec. 6-8
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
Ex-student convicted of killing newborn at sorority house to get new sentencing hearing, court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Muskingum University student convicted of murdering her newborn baby in her sorority house will get a new sentencing hearing, the Ohio Supreme Court ordered on Thursday. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that Emile Weaver, who was 21 years old when a Muskingum County judge sentenced her to […]
Man accused of targeting Columbus’ Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty
See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
New sentencing ordered for student serving life in baby’s death
The Ohio Supreme Court decided that the psychological condition that a former Ohio college student was experiencing was not explained to the court at sentencing and that she had ineffective counsel.
WHIZ
Coshocton woman facing drug charges
COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
YAHOO!
Columbus gunman who refused to testify against cousin in murder case gets 33 years to life
The gunman in a 2017 robbery-turned-murder decided last fall in the middle of trial not to testify against his cousin, whom Franklin County prosecutors said orchestrated the robbery. As a result, the murder case against the alleged instigator, 29-year-old William Knox Jr., crumbled. Knox took a plea deal and received...
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
West Virginia woman who allegedly flushed drugs down toilet pleads guilty to possession
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg woman pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday for possessing drugs she allegedly clogged a bathroom toilet with while trying to get rid of. According to court records, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, picked up fentanyl on April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, and planned to sell it in the Parkersburg […]
WHIZ
Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation
Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man arrested after welfare check
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Lane St. regarding a welfare check on a man sleeping in the alleyway. They encountered Tim Adkins, 32, of Bucyrus, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Ontario. Officers recovered Methamphetamine as well as a loaded pistol....
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
'They knew those kids were in the car': Columbus police looking for break in 2021 triple homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On December 7, 2021, a horrific crime ended with two children dead in a parked car along with the boyfriend of their mother. It happened in 6600 block of Kodiak Drive in southeast Columbus, not far from Canal Winchester. All of the victims were shot to...
cwcolumbus.com
Sheriff: dispute between brothers leaves one dead, one in charged with aggravated murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead and his brother has been charged with aggravated murder following a shooting in Lancaster, Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said in a statement. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near the 2800 block of Arter Road around...
Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County
Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
Comments / 0