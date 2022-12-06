Town-sponsored "Dog Talk 101" lecture helps owners learn more about their furry friends

Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: this $369,900 home in Essex Junction has almost 1500 square feet and a outbuilding for projects
This home in Essex Junction has two first floor bedrooms and a two car garage. There is also a renovated full bathroom and laundry located on the first floor. The outbuilding includes a work bench and lots of space for projects. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $369,900. Square Feet:...
Colchester Sun
Train Hop event is returning to Essex Junction Dec. 9
ESSEX JUNCTION — Model trains will be displayed by partnering businesses in Five Corners and open for rides during the Essex Junction Train Hop this Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. A free shuttle will be offered for community members to travel to and From Maple Street Park to...
Colchester Sun
Essex Selectboard takes on large workload for Town Meeting Day, Andy Watts unsure if it can be completed
ESSEX TOWN — Over nine weeks and approximately 200 hours later, the Charter Review Committee has fully revamped the Town of Essex’s charter, but the entirety of the revisions may not be approved until 2024. The legal document, which establishes the municipality and lays out rules and regulations...
