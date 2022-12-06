Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Virginia to display first nativity scene in front of state capitol building
For the first time in memorable history, a nativity scene will be displayed in front of the Virginia State Capitol this holiday season.
‘Our community is scared’: Va. lawmakers address rise in crime in Hopewell
Two Virginia lawmakers want to team up with Hopewell city leaders to work to further prevent crime in the city.
Mayor Stoney proposes plan to use $17M surplus throughout Richmond
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has outlined a proposal to set aside $17.1 million in excess tax revenue for agencies and programs in the city, including $5 million to fund pay changes for first responders and $3.1 million for inclement weather shelters.
Funeral for Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin held in Richmond
The funeral honoring the life and legacy of the late Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin will be held in Richmond Wednesday morning.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
RRHA proposes ‘resident-led’ security force to protect public housing communities
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is in the early stages of planning and assembling a security police force for the authority's six largest public housing communities.
Richmond has no future plans yet for Texas Beach Bridge months after closure
Future plans for the Texas Beach Pedestrian Bridge remain uncertain, months after Richmond city officials announced its immediate closure.
WSET
Preliminary hearing set for University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others, appeared in court Thursday morning. For the first time since the shooting, Jones appeared before a judge in-person for his second court appearance at the Albemarle...
Henrico, airport officials seek enhancements to Williamsburg Road corridor
To visitors who arrive by plane at Richmond International Airport, the Williamsburg Road corridor in Eastern Henrico offers a first impression of the Richmond region. It’s an impression that county and airport leaders would like to improve. The corridor currently is home to a string of modest business uses...
Upgrades could soon be coming to I-64 between Richmond and Williamsburg
A heavily-traveled part of Interstate 64 could soon be upgraded.
Ledbury to close downtown Richmond storefront
Ledbury’s Richmond store is its only brick-and-mortar location. In the past it has operated stores in Westhampton, Short Pump Town Center, New York City and the D.C. area.
NBC12
Stoney: $6 million surplus should go toward needs of Richmond’s vulnerable populations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has proposed using budget surplus money to address the needs of the city’s most vulnerable populations. Over $3.1 million for the Department of Housing and Community Development for four inclement weather shelters and 190 beds. $1 million to Greater Richmond...
Richmond's big apartment conversions
Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios VisualsRichmond is among the top cities in the country when it comes to apartment conversions, according to a study from RentCafe.What's happening: Adaptive reuse apartments — that is, existing structures that have been turned into apartments — surged in the past two years, and Richmond is ranked sixth in the country when it comes to the number of apartment conversions. Between 2020 and 2021, Richmond had 797 total apartments added through adaptive reuse, representing 2.8% of all apartment conversions nationwide, per the report. Total conversions of buildings to apartments over the past two years has jumped...
Interracial marriages to get added protection under new law
As the Respect for Marriage Act moves toward final passage, much of the attention has been focused on the protection the law gives to same-sex couples.
Mayor Levar Stoney plans to fund multiple Richmond projects with tax revenue surplus
The end of the fiscal year is near. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and his administration have developed a plan to give back to the city with this year's tax revenue surplus.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
NBC12
State leaders offer solutions to rising violence in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - State leaders are laying out possible solutions to growing violence in the city of Hopewell. The plan was announced during a small press conference in the city. Senator Joe Morrissey and Delegate Carrie Coyner hope to confront the issue with an effective drug court system and...
Congregation member responds to body found behind Mechanicsville church
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found on a church patio in Mechanicsville on Wednesday afternoon.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
Comments / 2