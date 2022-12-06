ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

Richmond's big apartment conversions

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios VisualsRichmond is among the top cities in the country when it comes to apartment conversions, according to a study from RentCafe.What's happening: Adaptive reuse apartments — that is, existing structures that have been turned into apartments — surged in the past two years, and Richmond is ranked sixth in the country when it comes to the number of apartment conversions. Between 2020 and 2021, Richmond had 797 total apartments added through adaptive reuse, representing 2.8% of all apartment conversions nationwide, per the report. Total conversions of buildings to apartments over the past two years has jumped...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

State leaders offer solutions to rising violence in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - State leaders are laying out possible solutions to growing violence in the city of Hopewell. The plan was announced during a small press conference in the city. Senator Joe Morrissey and Delegate Carrie Coyner hope to confront the issue with an effective drug court system and...
HOPEWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy