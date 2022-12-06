At times it is difficult to find that special holiday gift. With so many options and crowded stores, how can you share something that is unique? You can always try a different approach, one that saves you from mall shopping or online ordering deadlines. Estate sales offer a great opportunity to give items that can offer history and rarity as well as filling special interests. Find a gift that gives you joy to share with somebody you love.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO