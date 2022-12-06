Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
DUI patrols scheduled this weekend in Snohomish County
The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, and the Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Edmonds police departments will be working extra DUI patrols.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett
Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Department hosting Holiday Drive Dec. 12 for kids in need
This holiday season, the Lynnwood Police Department is hosting a citywide Holiday Drive Monday, Dec. 12 for kids’ snacks and books in support of the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network and Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County. All Lynnwood community members are encouraged to join the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Art Beat: ‘Elf: the Musical’ sits securely on the Nice list — plus events in Edmonds, Lynnwood
The movie Elf was great but it was missing one thing: musical numbers! Edmonds’ Driftwood Players, led by director Craig Schieber, brought the show based on the beloved 2003 movie to charming life. From the moment Santa’s elves crawled onstage and sang Happy All the Time, the audience was...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to Edmonds School District educators
Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR), an organization comprised of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts, has funded 36 grants totaling $10,374 for active members’ special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience. Each fall, SKSR offers grants of up to $300 to its...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Fire crews investigating cause of Tuesday morning Lynnwood house fire
South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in the 6100 block of 208th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m., South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. When they arrived, they found the home’s residents — a man and a woman — standing outside with heavy black smoke pouring out the front door.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: One-of-a-kind gifts
At times it is difficult to find that special holiday gift. With so many options and crowded stores, how can you share something that is unique? You can always try a different approach, one that saves you from mall shopping or online ordering deadlines. Estate sales offer a great opportunity to give items that can offer history and rarity as well as filling special interests. Find a gift that gives you joy to share with somebody you love.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Learn tips and tricks to successful self care during Dec. 15 workshop
ThreeHealth Metabolic Health and Weight Management is hosting an event Thursday, Dec. 15 focused around self care and learning to stop sacrificing one’s health for others. Marlene Sexton, LMFT and Alexis Morales, CHC will be at the event to talk about self-care strategies. The free workshop will run from...
Comments / 0