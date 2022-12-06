Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
NBC Miami
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
NBC Miami
Olivier Giroud's Header Gives France 2-1 Lead, Harry Kane Misses Penalty
Olivier Giroud is adding to his tally in Qatar. The Frenchman made it four goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring a header in the 77th minute to give France a 2-1 lead over England. Just minutes later, Harry Kane got a divine opportunity to equalize on his...
American Journalist Grant Wahl Dies During World Cup Game, LeBron James Leads Sports World’s Tributes
American Journalist Grant Wahl Dies During World Cup Game, LeBron James Leads Sports World's Tributes
France Boots England From World Cup With 2-1 Win
France knocked England out of the World Cup with a 2-1 win Saturday, advancing the team to the semifinals. France got an early goal when midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored in the 17th minute. But a successful penalty early in the second half by Harry Kane allowed England to tie up the match. The ping-pong match continued with Olivier Giroud scoring a header in the 78th minute, and Kane missing a second penalty for England just minutes later, sealing the team’s defeat. This will be France’s second World Cup in a row advancing to the semifinals after winning the 2018 World Cup. France will face Morocco Wednesday to determine who will make it to the finals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.
NBC Miami
Neymar to Pelé, the History of Brazilian Footballers Mononyms
Neymar, Pelé, Kaká -- what do these Brazilian soccer icons have in common?. If you said that they're FIFA World Cup legends known by just one name, you are correct. The list of notable past and present Seleção players who are known by one name include World Cup-winning stars like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario, Zico, among many others.
NBC Miami
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
NBC Miami
What to Know About the FIFA World Cup Trophy
The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history. The World Cup is a huge badge of honor and a point of pride for many countries, whether they’re looking to add to their collection of wins or finally join the elusive club of victors. In addition to the pride and national honor, these players are competing for a chance to hoist the famed World Cup trophy.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao
Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
SB Nation
WhaleFin to terminate Chelsea shirt sleeve sponsorship — report
The cryptocurrency gravy train is threatening to run completely off the rails, and amid an industry-wide downturn, not to mention the collapse of the FTX exchange, companies are tightening belts, cutting back spending, and instituting mass layoffs — while continuing to pretend that this isn’t just a giant house of cards.
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.Bukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a second was blazed high over the bar, proving crucial as England were eliminated.Olivier...
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah
Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Hearts, Hibs, St Mirren, Juranovic, Porteous, Baccus, Frimpong, Magdy, Kendouci, Wilson, Fish
Atletico Madrid will scout Josip Juranovic in Croatia's World Cup quarter-final against Brazil as they eye a £10m-plus January move for the Celtic right-back, but La Liga rivals Real Sociedad have also joined the list of clubs chasing the 27-year-old. (Scottish Sun) Manchester United are keen on former Celtic...
BBC
Gemma Grainger: Wales manager in talks to extend contract
Gemma Grainger is in talks to extend her contract as Wales manager. Grainger was appointed Wales boss in March 2021 and her current deal runs until the conclusion of Euro 2025. Football Association of Wales [FAW] chief executive Noel Mooney says talks are ongoing over extending Grainger's deal as there...
From Brentford to Durban: new-look Heineken Cup prepares for takeoff
With three South African sides added this season, long flights and absurd contrasts in temperature and altitude will be part of the Champions Cup package
Comments / 0