France knocked England out of the World Cup with a 2-1 win Saturday, advancing the team to the semifinals. France got an early goal when midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored in the 17th minute. But a successful penalty early in the second half by Harry Kane allowed England to tie up the match. The ping-pong match continued with Olivier Giroud scoring a header in the 78th minute, and Kane missing a second penalty for England just minutes later, sealing the team’s defeat. This will be France’s second World Cup in a row advancing to the semifinals after winning the 2018 World Cup. France will face Morocco Wednesday to determine who will make it to the finals.Read more at The Daily Beast.

27 MINUTES AGO