Marshall, WI

Marshall finishes third at Jefferson Invitational

By By Ryan Gregory
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

Marshall’s 2022-23 wrestling season is off to a rousing start. The Cardinals hit the road on Saturday, Dec. 3 for their first meet of the season, the Jefferson High School Invitational.

Three wrestlers, Grant Chadwick, Anthony Schlimgen, and Brayden Klubertanz, were all champions of their respective weight class brackets as Marshall earned third place overall with 140 team points. Beloit Turner won the meet with 236.5 points and Waterloo took second with 153.5.

It was a continuation of what’s been a great career for Chadwick, who was a state finals participant last season. He was untouchable on Saturday as he won all three of his matches. He pinned a wrestler from Turner in 4:51, pinned a Lake Mills wrestler in 38 seconds, and earned a 16-0 tech fall against a Waterloo wrestler to claim the top spot in the 195 lbs. bracket, earning the Cardinals 21.5 team points.

Marshall got another undefeated day from Klubertanz in the 152 lbs. bracket. Klubertanz really had to earn it with five matches on the day, three of which came via pin and the other two came via points.

He earned a 9-7 victory over a Turner wrestler and a 7-4 win over a Jefferson wrestler. Klubertanz also pinned a Waterloo wrestler in 31 seconds, fellow Marshall wrestler Alastair Hansen in 24 seconds, and a Deerfield wrestler in 1:18 to finish his day perfect. Klubertanz earned Marshall 23 team points.

Schlimgen was an absolute force in the 285 lbs. weight class bracket for the Cardinals. He won all three of his matches via pin. He pinned a Turner wrestler in 5:28, a Lake Mills wrestler in 50 seconds, and another Lake Mills wrestler in 39 seconds. His performance earned the team 22 points.

The strong performances didn’t end with the three champions as Marshall also had two second place and two third place finishers on the day.

Tucker Cobb earned himself second place in the 132 lbs. weight class and 18 points for Marshall thanks to four wins and a loss in the championship match. He made a habit of pinning opponents early with pin times of 43 and 45 seconds. He would fall to Turner’s Zack Ries by a 7-5 decision to bring the day to a close.

Teammate Tyler Peterson also participated in this bracket for Marshall. Peterson would take third place with two wins and two losses. He earned a pin in 1:22 over a Waterloo wrestler and a 44 second pin against a Lake Mills wrestler. He would take a forfeit to Cobb and also fell to Ries in an eventual pin.

Drew Johnson started his season on a high note as well with a second place finish in the 138 lbs. weight class with four wins and a loss. His wins came as a 10-3 decision over a Waterloo wrestler, a pin in 31 seconds, a pin in 2:22, and a pin in 36 seconds. He would fall in a 12-5 decision in the championship match against Turner’s Justin Teague.

Saturday was also a day of growth for some of Marshall’s newest cast members. Miles Zimmerman (106 lbs.), Fernando Campos (120 lbs.), Trevor Schlimgen (145 lbs.), Alastair Hansen (152 lbs.), and Christian Franco (182 lbs.) all made their varsity debuts.

Next up, Marshall will travel to Sun Prairie East High School for the Bob Downing Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Cardinals will follow that up with a quad at Markesan on Thursday, Dec. 15 with the host Hornets, Plymouth, and Waupun.

Waterloo, WI
ABOUT

The Courier has been serving the Waterloo, Marshall and surrounding communities since 1872. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at couriernews.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waterloo_marshall/

