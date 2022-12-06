Keke Palmer Shuts Down Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' With The Best Response

Keke Palmer has a message for internet trolls who say she looks “ugly” without makeup.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” the “Nope” actor wrote in a Twitter thread on Tuesday. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” she continued. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Palmer didn’t name the people who made those comments, but she received an outpouring of support from many other Twitter users including fellow actor Niecy Nash, who shared some wise words.

“Girl let auntie tell you this: hating people ain’t happy,” Nash wrote . “And happy people ain’t hating! Mmmkay.”

Palmer sent social media ablaze over the weekend when she announced in the middle of her “Saturday Night Live” monologue that she’s expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Darius Jackson. She made the announcement by removing her jacket to bare her belly onstage.

“This has been the biggest blessing,” she said during her set. “And I am so excited — I’m going to be a mom!”

Following her appearance on “SNL,” Palmer was photographed on Monday having a date night with Jackson at a New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, People reported .