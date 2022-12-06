Who is SWAC? With Deion Sanders out, FAMU can overtake spotlight | G. Thomas

The entire landscape of SWAC and HBCU football suddenly shifted late Friday night when it was reported that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders agreed to become the next head man for Colorado of the PAC-12 .

His departure led to some questioning his genuine motive for HBCU's while others applauded him for taking on a bigger opportunity as he plans to bring some of his JSU players, including quarterback and son Shedeur Sanders.

Regardless of his intent, I think we all can agree that Coach Prime did a lot for Jackson State and HBCU's in his two years on the job.

While there, he helped JSU football get an upgraded facility and would even come out of his own pocket as he donated half of his salary for the renovations paired with getting the most exposure of all HBCU teams.

Though I wish he would've stayed at JSU longer to see how much progress he would've made long term, I can only be proud of a Black coach getting a Power 5 opportunity.

As Sanders prepares to leave the SWAC after leading his undefeated Tigers against MEAC champions North Carolina Central in Dec. 17's HBCU Celebration Bowl, it's time for another institution to absorb that spotlight that was held tight for over two years.

And Florida A&M is the school that is well-suited to do so.

FAMU already has the groundwork to amplify its exposure

A respectable brand has already been built at the Highest of Seven Hills.

And now, the Rattlers can take it to the next level.

Jackson State had ESPN's College GameDay on campus this past season. But some forget that FAMU did that in 2008 during coach Joe Taylor 's first year with the team.

It may be time for Lee Corso and the crew to make a couple trips down to Tallahassee next season for two of this year's successful programs ― the Rattlers and the Florida State Seminoles .

Good Morning America was just in the Big Bend to celebrate FAMU's homecoming in October to shed light on black colleges.

FAMU's football team saw ten of its 11 games broadcasted on streaming services on the way to a 9-2 record and a No. 20 FCS Coaches' Poll ranking.

Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is sporting FAMU gear , most recently at his son's basketball game in November.

Pair this with the large social media presence of the FAMU Athletics Twitter page that holds 37,000 followers , the Rattlers can continue to refine their reach as the face of SWAC and HBCU sports is up for grabs.

With FAMU's success, comes even more attention

It seems like every offseason, FAMU coach Willie Simmons is on a shortlist of candidates to make the jump to FBS football.

Granted, he's built an incredible resume with a 54-23 across his two head coaching gigs at Prairie View A&M and FAMU.

We know that he won't be going to USF as he wasn't offered the job while the team hired Alex Golesh on Saturday.

Simmons' was recently been speculated to join Sanders' staff in Colorado as the offensive coordinator. But that won't happen neither as Kent State's Sean Lewis will assume the job.

In my opinion, Simmons is no assistant or coordinator, anyway.

He's a head coach.

During his time at FAMU, he's shown that he's a proven winner and an exceptional recruiter, getting commitments from starred prospects while successfully using the transfer portal to turn players into all-conference selections .

Sanders is the first HBCU head coach to get a Power 5 job. And you better believe that he will be used as the model for other HBCU coaches on the radar to make the jump.

All eyes will now possibly be shifted to Simmons and FAMU in the SWAC and HBCU football.

And that goes for branding, on-field success, or if Simmons decides to move on someday.

