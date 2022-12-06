Read full article on original website
wpde.com
'A scene from a Hallmark movie:' Downtown Laurinburg Christmas displays attract visitors
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — People are traveling near and far to see all of the Christmas decorations and lights in downtown Laurinburg. The festive district even captured the attention of Kristin Cooper, the wife of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper stopped in Laurinburg this week as a part...
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Drive-thru Day
The ABC11 Together 36th Annual Food Drive is wrapping up and you can still be a part of the great cause by simply driving up and dropping off those donations.
WRAL
Dinosaurs light up the night at Wayne County Christmas light show
You can find the dinosaurs along Highway 581 in Pikeville, in front of the Benton and Sons stainless steel plant. You can find the dinosaurs along Highway 581 in Pikeville, in front of the Benton and Sons stainless steel plant.
Up and Coming Weekly
All ages invited to dine with Santa at Huske Hardware
Santa is stepping away from the North Pole to enjoy breakfast and photo opportunities with his friends at Huske Hardware House restaurant in Fayetteville. Santa will be making appearances during two breakfast sessions on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10:15 a.m. Guests wanting to attend the first session must arrive between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 9:45 a.m. Session two will start at 10:15 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. with patrons arriving no later than 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 10:45 a.m.
ABC11 Troubleshooter helps NC couple get thousands back after getting sick on anniversary cruise
"$4,500 is what we were charged for him getting sick and we had to pay that before we left."
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Caught on cam: Thieves drive over $600,000 in stolen cars right off a dealership lot in NC
LILLINGTON, N.C. — Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. One-by-one, these expensive high-end cars were driven off a dealership lot by thieves. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around...
Raleigh Walmart among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging NC customers
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local favorite has new location
A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville airport unveils $37 million in terminal renovations, expansion
Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its terminal renovations and expansion on Dec. 7, according to a city news release. The renovations include a new entrance canopy; enhanced security screening area; reconstruction of the rental parking lot; Concourse B upgrades; new airline offices and counter spaces; new escalators and elevators; upgraded baggage claim wings; and new administrative offices, according to the news release.
cbs17
Cat jumps from truck at Walmart facility is found 1 month later in Cumberland County, will be reunited with owner
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A cat that jumped from a trucker’s cab at a Cumberland County Walmart more than one month ago will soon be reunited with its owner, officials said. The incident happened on Oct. 28 when Tim Allen was making a delivery to the Walmart Distribution...
Lumberton City Council approves proposed Hwy 55 in Highland Park
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council Wednesday voted to approve a conditional rezoning request for the construction of a Hwy 55 restau
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
Ag spill makes another mess in Clinton
An agriculture spill left another mess in Clinton as the issue again reared its ugly and smelly head on Tuesday night — this time on N.C
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
Up and Coming Weekly
Residents question whether ShotSpotter gunshot technology is right for Fayetteville
Cynthia Leeks says she thinks ShotSpotter is a good company, but she told representatives of the gunshot-detection business on Dec. 7 that the technology is not suitable for Fayetteville. Leeks was among more than 30 people who attended the first of three information sessions designed to explain the program to...
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools bus flips giving parents a scare, but no one seriously injured
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shattered glass spread across Slocomb Road in Cumberland County where a school bus tipped and flipped with 23 students on board. The bus was bound for Pine Forest High School when the driver got a bit too close to a ditch and the bus overturned. While...
Cumberland County school bus overturns with 24 students inside
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said everyone on board was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There are no life-threatening injuries.
