All ages invited to dine with Santa at Huske Hardware

Santa is stepping away from the North Pole to enjoy breakfast and photo opportunities with his friends at Huske Hardware House restaurant in Fayetteville. Santa will be making appearances during two breakfast sessions on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10:15 a.m. Guests wanting to attend the first session must arrive between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 9:45 a.m. Session two will start at 10:15 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. with patrons arriving no later than 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 10:45 a.m.
Local favorite has new location

A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
Fayetteville airport unveils $37 million in terminal renovations, expansion

Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its terminal renovations and expansion on Dec. 7, according to a city news release. The renovations include a new entrance canopy; enhanced security screening area; reconstruction of the rental parking lot; Concourse B upgrades; new airline offices and counter spaces; new escalators and elevators; upgraded baggage claim wings; and new administrative offices, according to the news release.
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
