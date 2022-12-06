Read full article on original website
richmondobserver
Relay For Life holding 2nd annual Reindeer Run in Scotland County
LAURINBURG — Relay For Life of Scotland County will hold its second annual Reindeer Run & Santa Chase on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. in downtown Laurinburg. The Yuletide-themed dash will begin and end at McDuffie Square on Main Street and participants will also get to enjoy Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, and even have their picture taken with Santa.
Floats dazzle at Hamlet Christmas Parade
The holiday spirit was on full display at Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Richmond County Hospice placed 1st in the Hamlet Parade of Lights. A&K Farm and Landworks received 2nd, followed by Tedder Trash Solutions in 3rd. Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity. The grand finale...
wpde.com
'A scene from a Hallmark movie:' Downtown Laurinburg Christmas displays attract visitors
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — People are traveling near and far to see all of the Christmas decorations and lights in downtown Laurinburg. The festive district even captured the attention of Kristin Cooper, the wife of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper stopped in Laurinburg this week as a part...
bladenonline.com
Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday
Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
'This a larger issue': LGBTQ+ advocates rally in Durham after power cut to Moore County drag show
LGBTQ+ advocates spoke out Thursday about the ongoing threat the drag community is facing.
Up and Coming Weekly
All ages invited to dine with Santa at Huske Hardware
Santa is stepping away from the North Pole to enjoy breakfast and photo opportunities with his friends at Huske Hardware House restaurant in Fayetteville. Santa will be making appearances during two breakfast sessions on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10:15 a.m. Guests wanting to attend the first session must arrive between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 9:45 a.m. Session two will start at 10:15 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. with patrons arriving no later than 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 10:45 a.m.
Their goal was to raise $600 at bake sale for Cure SMA, until a neighbor gave them $60,000 donation
The bake sale goal was to raise at least $600 for the nonprofit Cure Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and a neighbor had a much bigger goal in mind.
Up and Coming Weekly
Methodist University to hold winter commencement for more than 100 graduates
Methodist University will hold its winter commencement Saturday morning, Dec. 10 at the Crown Coliseum. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., according to a university news release. More than 100 graduates will receive their degrees in the final Class of 2022, the release said. They include Charlisa Lawrence-Joseph, a...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Drive-thru Day
The ABC11 Together 36th Annual Food Drive is wrapping up and you can still be a part of the great cause by simply driving up and dropping off those donations.
bladenonline.com
LGFCU and SECU look toward the future
RALEIGH, NC (October 11, 2022) — One of the most successful cooperative partnerships in the credit union industry may soon come to an end, as Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) announced this week it is exploring steps to operate independently of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and directly serve its membership.
Fort Bragg soldier hit and killed while crossing road
The soldier was crossing the intersection of Knox Street and Honeycutt Street, Friday morning, when the accident happened.
cbs17
Lights slowly turning on throughout Moore County, but most residents, businesses remain in the dark
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Streetlights are back on and Christmas lights are lit once again in Carthage. Duke Energy restored power in parts of Moore County communities today after the area hasn’t had power since Saturday night. But in other areas of Moore County, including Aberdeen and Southern...
72 hours without power, Moore Co. families need relief and resources
Inside her home, Takeema McKeithen is like many around Moore County. She's in the dark, cold, and lost hundreds of dollars in groceries.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville airport unveils $37 million in terminal renovations, expansion
Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its terminal renovations and expansion on Dec. 7, according to a city news release. The renovations include a new entrance canopy; enhanced security screening area; reconstruction of the rental parking lot; Concourse B upgrades; new airline offices and counter spaces; new escalators and elevators; upgraded baggage claim wings; and new administrative offices, according to the news release.
cbs17
Power outage hits Moore County business hard as holiday shopping season starts
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County is taking a toll on shops hoping for a holiday season financial boost. “R. Riveter” handbag store has been shut down all week because of the outage. Store manager Rachel Schalin said she was expecting the holiday season to help make up for some of the financial losses during the pandemic.
Moore County generator business working to help community
While Duke Energy works to restore power, a local business has been working hard to help their community.
