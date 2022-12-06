ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
richmondobserver

Relay For Life holding 2nd annual Reindeer Run in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Relay For Life of Scotland County will hold its second annual Reindeer Run & Santa Chase on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. in downtown Laurinburg. The Yuletide-themed dash will begin and end at McDuffie Square on Main Street and participants will also get to enjoy Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, and even have their picture taken with Santa.
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Floats dazzle at Hamlet Christmas Parade

The holiday spirit was on full display at Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Richmond County Hospice placed 1st in the Hamlet Parade of Lights. A&K Farm and Landworks received 2nd, followed by Tedder Trash Solutions in 3rd. Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity. The grand finale...
HAMLET, NC
bladenonline.com

Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday

Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
WHITE OAK, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

All ages invited to dine with Santa at Huske Hardware

Santa is stepping away from the North Pole to enjoy breakfast and photo opportunities with his friends at Huske Hardware House restaurant in Fayetteville. Santa will be making appearances during two breakfast sessions on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10:15 a.m. Guests wanting to attend the first session must arrive between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 9:45 a.m. Session two will start at 10:15 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. with patrons arriving no later than 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 10:45 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

LGFCU and SECU look toward the future

RALEIGH, NC (October 11, 2022) — One of the most successful cooperative partnerships in the credit union industry may soon come to an end, as Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) announced this week it is exploring steps to operate independently of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and directly serve its membership.
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville airport unveils $37 million in terminal renovations, expansion

Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its terminal renovations and expansion on Dec. 7, according to a city news release. The renovations include a new entrance canopy; enhanced security screening area; reconstruction of the rental parking lot; Concourse B upgrades; new airline offices and counter spaces; new escalators and elevators; upgraded baggage claim wings; and new administrative offices, according to the news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Power outage hits Moore County business hard as holiday shopping season starts

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County is taking a toll on shops hoping for a holiday season financial boost. “R. Riveter” handbag store has been shut down all week because of the outage. Store manager Rachel Schalin said she was expecting the holiday season to help make up for some of the financial losses during the pandemic.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

