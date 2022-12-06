ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

All ages invited to dine with Santa at Huske Hardware

Santa is stepping away from the North Pole to enjoy breakfast and photo opportunities with his friends at Huske Hardware House restaurant in Fayetteville. Santa will be making appearances during two breakfast sessions on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10:15 a.m. Guests wanting to attend the first session must arrive between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 9:45 a.m. Session two will start at 10:15 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. with patrons arriving no later than 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 10:45 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Full of Christmas cheer in Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL — Despite the dreary weather that lasted a good part of the day on Saturday, Laurel Hill residents and others throughout the county gathered together to enjoy local talent as well as a Christmas movie. “The atmosphere was full of Christmas cheer,” said Erin Norris, LaurelFest member....
LAUREL HILL, NC
bladenonline.com

Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday

Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
WHITE OAK, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville Regional Airport unveils terminal upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)–Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its latest terminal upgrades on Wednesday morning. The $37 million renovations included expansion of the facility, several new and updated amenities including the terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, reconstruction of the rental parking lot, Concourse B upgrades, new airline offices and counter spaces, new escalators, and elevators, upgraded baggage claim wings and new administrative offices.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Recognize the Remarkable Women in your life — Nominations still open

CBS 17 wants to recognize Remarkable Women living in the Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and Chapel Hill areas. Through Saturday, December 17, you can nominate a woman that helps make our local communities a better place through their efforts. CBS 17 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group in conjunction with...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville airport unveils $37 million in terminal renovations, expansion

Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its terminal renovations and expansion on Dec. 7, according to a city news release. The renovations include a new entrance canopy; enhanced security screening area; reconstruction of the rental parking lot; Concourse B upgrades; new airline offices and counter spaces; new escalators and elevators; upgraded baggage claim wings; and new administrative offices, according to the news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy