wpde.com
'A scene from a Hallmark movie:' Downtown Laurinburg Christmas displays attract visitors
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — People are traveling near and far to see all of the Christmas decorations and lights in downtown Laurinburg. The festive district even captured the attention of Kristin Cooper, the wife of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper stopped in Laurinburg this week as a part...
ABC11 Troubleshooter helps NC couple get thousands back after getting sick on anniversary cruise
"$4,500 is what we were charged for him getting sick and we had to pay that before we left."
Full of Christmas cheer in Laurel Hill
LAUREL HILL — Despite the dreary weather that lasted a good part of the day on Saturday, Laurel Hill residents and others throughout the county gathered together to enjoy local talent as well as a Christmas movie. “The atmosphere was full of Christmas cheer,” said Erin Norris, LaurelFest member....
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Drive-thru Day
The ABC11 Together 36th Annual Food Drive is wrapping up and you can still be a part of the great cause by simply driving up and dropping off those donations.
Food Lion Deals Dec. 7-13: Ham, chicken thighs & drums, tomatoes, peanuts, pretzels, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Dec. 7 including ham portion, spiral ham, chicken thighs & drums, tomatoes on the vine, tea, canned beans, Superpretzel, Planters Dry Roasted, a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad...
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
ABC presents record $430k check
A check in a whopping amount of $430,828 was presented to City of Clinton leaders from the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board. The entire lo
wkml.com
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
Up and Coming Weekly
Methodist University to hold winter commencement for more than 100 graduates
Methodist University will hold its winter commencement Saturday morning, Dec. 10 at the Crown Coliseum. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., according to a university news release. More than 100 graduates will receive their degrees in the final Class of 2022, the release said. They include Charlisa Lawrence-Joseph, a...
72 hours without power, Moore Co. families need relief and resources
Inside her home, Takeema McKeithen is like many around Moore County. She's in the dark, cold, and lost hundreds of dollars in groceries.
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
cbs17
Lights slowly turning on throughout Moore County, but most residents, businesses remain in the dark
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Streetlights are back on and Christmas lights are lit once again in Carthage. Duke Energy restored power in parts of Moore County communities today after the area hasn’t had power since Saturday night. But in other areas of Moore County, including Aberdeen and Southern...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
cbs17
Cat jumps from truck at Walmart facility is found 1 month later in Cumberland County, will be reunited with owner
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A cat that jumped from a trucker’s cab at a Cumberland County Walmart more than one month ago will soon be reunited with its owner, officials said. The incident happened on Oct. 28 when Tim Allen was making a delivery to the Walmart Distribution...
Wrestling event to honor deputy set for Saturday
LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland Crimestoppers are partnering with Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling to host a wrestling event on Dec. 10 at the National Guard Armory to honor the late Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter. “Please...
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
methodist.edu
From Kenya to Fayetteville: MU Graduate’s Inspiring Story of Becoming a PA
“I realized [Methodist University ] is the place I wanted to be — I felt comfortable being here.”. When Valentine Matongoh walks across the stage as a Physician Assistant Studies graduate this weekend – like many other Methodist University graduates – it will be a triumphant moment for her and her family.
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
'Out of control:' Glenwood South residents complain of noise, violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — During Tuesday night's city council meeting, residents of Glenwood South shared concerns over the noise and violence. Residents say there has been some changes to help address these issues – like additional lights, trash cans lining the streets and more officer patrols. However, some residents...
