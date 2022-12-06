ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

Full of Christmas cheer in Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL — Despite the dreary weather that lasted a good part of the day on Saturday, Laurel Hill residents and others throughout the county gathered together to enjoy local talent as well as a Christmas movie. “The atmosphere was full of Christmas cheer,” said Erin Norris, LaurelFest member....
LAUREL HILL, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Wrestling event to honor deputy set for Saturday

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland Crimestoppers are partnering with Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling to host a wrestling event on Dec. 10 at the National Guard Armory to honor the late Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter. “Please...
LAURINBURG, NC

